Coachella Festival postponed till October due to outbreak of COVID-19

The 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been cancelled, with a new date announced by the organizers. This is not unexpected considering the spread of the coronavirus codenamed COVID-19, which is currently creating panic in the US.

The organizers have announced a new date, which is now October 9th, 10th, and 11th [for the first weekend] while the second weekend will now hold from 16th, 17th, and 18th. This, as you already know is due to the outbreak of the coronavirus—a measure the organizers say is being taken to prevent the further spread of the virus. Tickets remain valid, but would naturally now be used on the new dates.

“At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns,” said Goldenvoice in a tweeted statement. “While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff, and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

The cancelation of the musical event follows several other cancellations especially as it concerns tech firms like Facebook, Google, and notably the MWC.

A couple of weeks ago, Facebook announced the cancelation of its annual F8 Conference due to the outbreak of the virus. The social media giant in a blog post said the cancelation was due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. “Given the growing concerns around COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 2020,” Facebook said in a blog post.

Facebook said it was a tough call to make—and understandably so considering how vital the annual conference is to Facebook’s plans. The conference allows Facebook and its developers to come together every year to celebrate achievements and plan ahead.

“We need to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on. We explored other ways to keep the in-person part of F8, but it’s important to us to host an inclusive event and it didn’t feel right to have F8 without our international developers in attendance.”

Not long after the organizers of the Mobile World Congress [MWC] and announced the cancelation of the two events, Google announced similar decision. The company announced that its Global News Initiative summit scheduled to hold Sunnyvale, California in late April will no longer take place.

The event brings together hundreds of media personalities in the industry in the Google’s Sunnyvale office. “We regret that we have to cancel our global Google News Initiative summit but the health and wellbeing of our guests is our number one priority,” said Richard Gingras, vice president of news per CNBC.

