Chrome 81 brings NFC and AR to more users

Share the joy















Google is making its augmented reality technology accessible to more users in Chrome 81. This was made known by the company during the week while announcing the availability of the latest beta version of its Chrome browser.

The released Chrome 81 beta is for Android, Linux, Mac and Windows. This version adds WebXR support for browser based AR. With this update, web developers now have a straightforward way to bring augmented reality to users across all platforms without the need for native apps. This is not the first time this is being added, but previously users required native flags to make use of it.

Near Field Communications [NFC]

Also added to the latest beta of Google’s powerful and popular browser is web NFC. This allows a web app to read and write to NFC tags—opening new cases to the web including providing information about museum exhibits, inventory management, providing information in a conference badge, and many more.

Chrome is the dominant browser—and updates like the NFC and WebXR are some of the reasons why it maintains its leadership position. Last September, the browser added tab management. Browsers like Safari and Microsoft Edge boast of better browser management compared to Chrome, and is one of the reasons they still control certain percentages of the market. Google started working to make tab management something everyone would love.

I love to open loads of tabs on Chrome, and this could sometimes affect the way I access each one of them. Hovering over each of those tabs does not often bring out description as quick as I would have wanted, and this is so annoying.

Google also worked on the Chrome address bar to show results faster. Users are now able to get instant answer for queries about sports events, weather, translations, and many more. Probably in the fall, Chrome will support more color customizations for themes. This will be made possible by a new tool that will let you change color of the entire browser and the new tab page. That means you will no longer need to install Chrome themes from the Chrome web store.

Chrome users can now log in to some services on their Android phone with just their fingerprint. The feature is already available for Android users who now can access some services on Chrome without having to worry about using their password. Perhaps, it is time we started doing away with the use of passwords—we have been dealt a bitter blow lately by hackers, and the fact that something is being done about it brings relief—maybe.

Share the joy













