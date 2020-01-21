Share the joy















Celebrate Chinese New Year 2020 with Fresh Lobster

Lobster exports have increased rapidly in recent years and there’s a good reason for that, people around the world are becoming more interested in the delicious flavor of everyone’s favorite shellfish. One of the markets that has seen an enormous boom in recent years is exports of Atlantic, North American lobster to China.

Lobster makes a wonderful meal for any special occasion, so if you’re celebrating the Chinese New Year this year, serve freshly shipped hard-shelled Atlantic lobster. Now that you can have fresh lobster shipped directly to your home for overnight delivery, you’ll be able to celebrate the Chinese New Year with a delicious feast.

The Growing Lobster Market in China

There’s no doubt about it, China already represents an enormous market for lobster exports and those figures are only growing. In the first few months of 2019 alone, lobster exports from Nova Scotia, Canada to China stood at $227 million dollars – that’s 144 percent higher than the previous year!

No matter what way you serve you lobster, this popularity suggests that it will make a welcome addition to any celebration of the Chinese New Year. Given that there are almost 4 million American citizens of Chinese descent, there’s a good chance that you may get invited to celebrate the Chinese New Year on January 25th in 2020. So why not be ready with the best lobster possible?

The Quickest Delivery Available

If you’re already a fan of Atlantic lobster – or any shellfish for that matter – then you probably realize how important it is to buy your meal as fresh as possible. Now that you can order your lobster online to be delivered to anywhere in America, getting the best lobster possible for any special occasion is easy. Even if you wait until the last minute, you can have your lobster delivered overnight to most locations.

The Importance of the Color Red

Perhaps the most important color in Chinese culture is the color red. If you’ve ever been invited to attend a Chinese wedding, you probably already know how common it is to see red displayed prominently almost everywhere you look. That’s because in Chinese culture, the color red can symbolize a variety of things:

Happiness

Good Luck

Success

Beauty

Good Fortune

It isn’t difficult to see that all of these things have one trait in common and that is that they are all extremely positive attributes. Red is also a national color in China, as exemplified by the country’s flag. That’s why people tend to wear red at weddings and other celebratory events in China. It also makes a freshly cooked lobster a very attractive food to serve at such events.

With the rising popularity of lobster in China and just about everywhere else, one thing is for certain the love that we all share for this delicious food isn’t going away any time soon. Bring your friends and family good luck and good fortune by ordering a gourmet feast of lobster this Chinese New Year!

