Can Social Media Marketing Help My Business in 2020 and Beyond?

You might have heard about some huge companies, like Lego, Best Buy, Coca-Cola, and Verizon, pausing or removing their ads from social media platforms indefinitely. Yes, these companies are boycotting social media. But should you stop your social media marketing in 2020?

Just because these big-time companies are removing or pausing their ads, doesn’t mean that you should do the same. Remember that most of your customers are still using social media.

Brand Recognition

It’s one of the main benefits of social media marketing. It improves visibility, thereby, increasing brand recognition. Your profiles can give you new ways to share your content and present your brand’s personality.

But you must only post content that adds value to your target audience. Your potential clients might have seen your marketing ad on social media. They didn’t know about your brand before. However, they learned more about what you offer after stumbling upon your ad on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Indeed, some big-time companies have withdrawn from social media marketing. But other companies still use social media to advertise their brand. And these are your competitors.

To help you compete effectively with other brands, you should be a creative social media marketer.

Video Content

The most engaging content on social media now is video. Many experts believe that by the end of 2020, the majority of social media platforms is populated by video content.

In that case, you can begin mastering your video-making or editing skills to help you produce regular content. However, if you don’t have time to hone those skills, perhaps, you might want to start learning how to use some handy apps that let you make smooth video transitions.

One of the apps you can use is Quik. It’s available on Apple and Android. This app lets you sync music and add filters as well. It eliminates the hassle of stitching videos together.

Increase Inbound Traffic

Social media marketing can help you increase inbound traffic to your site. It complements your SEO efforts. Every time you post your products to your social media profiles, it is another chance for you to gain new visitors to your site.

Each time someone clicks on your ad or post on social media and visits your site, that’s another opportunity for conversion.

But to encourage people to click your ad or social media post, you need engaging content that can add value to your audience. As mentioned earlier, you should use video content.

Apart from video, though, you also need photos. But not just photos. These photos have to be professionally taken and edited, if necessary. The good thing is that many smartphones now can take amazing shots as if you captured them using a DSLR camera.

And if you need to edit them, there are various online tools to help you out. Our favorite is Canva. It has several features that let you add some layers of details to your photos.

Another tool you can use is Snapseed. It’s a one-stop editing tool for your photos. It has advanced features like Lens Blur and Glamour Glow.

Cost-Effective

Social Media marketing remains a cost-effective solution to advertise your brand. Even though some brands are pulling out their ads or promos on social media platforms, it’s still a great tool for you to promote your brand and products, increase traffic, and boost conversion.

There’s no need for you to spend a lot of hours every day to promote your brand on social media. A few hours each week can still give you significant results, as long as you continue publishing engaging content that adds value to your target audience.

