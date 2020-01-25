Byte, a Vine Successor, Debuts on Mobile

Share the joy















Byte is now available on iOS and Android. It is a long-awaited sequel to Vine, a short-video platform. The app has been around in beta form for quite a while. However, it was just launched officially on Friday afternoon.

Byte a Potential Competitor to TikTok

Teenagers and video makers have another platform to try. Byte, the direct successor to the Vine app, allows six-second videos. With this platform, you can turn on your camera and film anything that catches your eye. Or you can choose to upload videos on your phone.

Dom Hofmann, the creator of Vine, withdrew after Twitter acquired Vine. Two years after, he announced that he was creating a successor to the short-form video platform.

The new app allows you to shoot or upload a six-second video. The time limit is denser than the one-minute clips on TikTok. It has standard social features, such as profiles, Explore, notifications and feed.

Byte does not have any AR filters, removability or transition effects yet. It is expected considering that it just launched. But we can expect it to include those effects and other bonus features that we could find in TikTok and other platforms soon.

What Makes Byte Different?

The creator, Dom Hofmann, stated that this app focuses on allowing content creators to make money. This feature will surely attract a lot of video producers. And TikTok users would soon migrate to Byte because of this attractive feature.

The app is planning to introduce a pilot of its partner program to offer monetization options. Hofmann stated that the app will start with a revenue share and Byte will supplement it with its own funds. The full details of the monetization offers are not yet clear. But the creator promised to publish more details about them soon.

Monetization

TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram lack direct monetization options. For that reason, many creators on those channels are moving to YouTube where they could earn an ad-share. By allowing the creators to monetize through their videos, Byte can surely attract more people to its app and retain them long-term.

Many TikTok stars, who used to be Vine stars, are now on Byte.

Byte’s developer is staying connected with the app’s most loyal users. Since he announced Byte in 2018, he has been running a forum to help him finds out the features to build next. And this is one of the things that makes Byte different from other online services.

Dom Hofmann co-founded Vine in 2012. Twitter acquired the said app in 2013. After that, Hoffman left the company. Vine’s popularity grew between 2014 and 2015. Thanks to the app’s looping effects. It reached more than 200 million users.

But Twitter had to shut it down to cut costs. Vine died in 2016.

During that time, Hofmann has been building Byte’s first version. It offered a free-form creation. However, it did not pan out. It was only in 2018 when he announced that he is starting to beta test Byte in April 2019.

Will Byte take off? Can the ad-sharing feature in the app lure more users? What do you think?

