Buy on Google listings now with zero commission rates

Google has removed its commission fees on Buy on Google product listings via search results and dedicated shopping displays.

“While retailers have several options for driving traffic to their website with free listings or with Shopping ads, many also use Buy on Google to give shoppers a convenient way to purchase something right when they discover it. By removing our commission fees, we’re lowering the cost of doing business and making it even easier for retailers of all sizes to sell directly on Google.”

The offer only applies to businesses joining in the Buy on Google checkout experience. But Google plans to invite more US businesses in the coming months.

If your store is new to selling on Google via Shopping Actions, you will receive an invite to onboard directly to this new zero commission version of the program.

If your store is already live on the platform, you will receive an invite to migrate your account to the new version with zero commission in the coming weeks. When prepped for migration, you will find a Terms of Service overview page in Merchant Center. You can accept the new Terms to use the new zero commission rate. Your commission rate starting July will automatically cap at 5 percent or less.

While only available to select retailers, it boosts the search giant’s Buy on Google listings. And it keeps some users from migrating to rival platforms for product discovery.

Facing other key players

Google has been refining product discovery and buying options. As Pinterest ventured into product discovery, the search giant has added new tools and options to keep users searching on its platform.

Facebook Shops seem to be making the biggest impact. And more people are now shopping online due to the pandemic. Google has to take clearer stance to keep its position as the search leader.

Google will open its platform to more digital commerce providers as well. It will start with Shopify for inventory and order management. Shopify and PayPal for payment processing so retailers can list their products via Google search surfaces.

To assist SMBs affected by COVID-19, Google plans to add a new small business filter on the Google Shopping tab.

As people start their discovery process on Google, the search giant is keeping its hold on eCommerce queries. It assists businesses whenever it can. Yet, Facebook Shops poises as a key player in the market.

The zero-commission Buy on Google listings will expand to all eligible sellers in the US over the coming months. Learn more about the requirements here. Sign up to the waitlist at here.

