Britain’s Conservative Party switch from WhatsApp to Signal following years of leaks

To the Tories, WhatsApp has been a massive let-down in terms of privacy—and Britain’s major party would have none of that. To this end, the Conservative party has switched from Facebook-owned WhatsApp to Signal.

The Conservative party has started using the secure messaging service Signal for its internal communications with Tory MPs, following years of leaks from WhatsApp groups.

Why the choice of Signal? Well, the Tories may have been swayed by the fact that Signal “boasts” of having one of the best privacy features. It has the ability to make messages automatically disappear after a set period of time. With this, it becomes very difficult retrospectively leak conversations.

Signal offers highly encrypted ad-free communications while also promising to ensure no one can access or read your chats or calls. Of course, WhatsApp offers end-to-end encryption; the fact that the Tories had suffered some embarrassing leaks in the past makes it very difficult not to look for an alternative. Apparently, trust is broken, and it would have taken something extraordinary to convince the Tories to do otherwise.

In October, Facebook had turned down a request made by the home secretary demanding for the introduction of a “backdoor,” for the police and security. The request of course, was turned down by Facebook on the ground a move like that would “be a gift to criminals, hackers and repressive regimes, creating a way for them to enter our systems and leaving every person on our platforms more vulnerable to real-life harm.”

A spokesperson for the Tories, however, denied that the switch was as a result of security concerns. Per The Guardian, he said the switch was entirely operational since a lot of Tory MPs were elected during the last election. The switch then became inevitable considering the fact that they cannot all fit into a single WhatsApp group, which as you know is limited to 256 members.

A couple of weeks ago, a new feature was spotted by a tech blog being developed by WhatsApp—self-destructing messages. The feature, which was previously being developed by the chat app in the past, is potentially being tested for a possible launch in the very near future. The first time it was reported, the feature was named “Disappearing Messages; and it allowed users to delete their messages automatically after a set period of time. According to the latest information, the feature has now been renamed “Delete Messages” in the latest beta, and is being implemented in the Dark Mode, which is also currently being developed. Since the delete messages feature is still being developed, beta users may not see it until a later date.

