Bill Gates steps down from the board of Microsoft

Bill Gates has stepped down from the board of Microsoft, the company announced on Friday. Gates, according to a company statement, will now “dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities.”

End of an era you could call it—but will continue to serve as Technology Advisor to CEO Satya Nadella and other leaders in Microsoft. Gates was in charge of the company from the 1980s all through to 2008 before leaving to focus more on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This has enabled him to provide philanthropic support to world health, education, climate change, and developmental projects.

“It’s been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years. Bill founded our company with a belief in the democratizing force of software and a passion to solve society’s most pressing challenges. And Microsoft and the world are better for it. The board has benefited from Bill’s leadership and vision. And Microsoft will continue to benefit from Bill’s ongoing technical passion and advice to drive our products and services forward. I am grateful for Bill’s friendship and look forward to continuing to work alongside him to realize our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

The Microsoft board now comprises of the following persons:

John W. Thompson, Microsoft independent chair; Reid Hoffman, partner at Greylock Partners; Hugh Johnston, vice chairman and chief financial officer of PepsiCo; Teri L. List-Stoll, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Gap, Inc.; Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft; Sandra E. Peterson, operating partner, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice; Penny Pritzker, founder and chairman, PSP Partners; Charles W. Scharf, chief executive officer and president of Wells Fargo & Co.; Arne Sorenson, president and CEO, Marriott International Inc.; John W. Stanton, chairman of Trilogy Equity Partners; Emma Walmsley, CEO of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK); and Padmasree Warrior, founder, CEO and president, Fable Group Inc.

Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates along with his childhood friend Paul Allen in 1975 as a software manufacturing company. The company was originally based in Albuquerque in New Mexico before later moved to Washington four years later. At 31, Bill Gates became the youngest billionaire in the world.

Microsoft’s most successful product, Windows, is perhaps, the most used software in history—haven been installed on billions of computers since it was since first released 1985.

In 2016, Microsoft announced its biggest acquisition—LinkedIn professional network. The company paid $26.2 billion thereby inheriting its over 400 million members at the time—though, that figure had since risen.

On the flip side, Microsoft’s acquisition of Nokia did not go as expected after the company paid $9.4 billion to acquire the company’s phone business a couple of years ago.

