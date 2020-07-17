Share the joy















Best Time to Send an Email Blast [Infographic]

Do you want your email marketing strategies to create a more significant impact on prospective clients than your competitors? Well, you may need to focus on the timing of sending out the messages. The success of email marketing campaigns will always depend on when you send it to the subscribers.

Email marketing offers a higher chance for marketers to improve sales conversions. It’s a way to send unique and personalized offers such as product sales or newsletter updates that the readers are interested in. If you are a marketer, you might be knowing the importance of email marketing ROI for your business. Email marketing is proven to generate 4400% ROI for every $1 spent, as per a recent report by Campaign Monitor.

However, sending it at the wrong time will undoubtedly plummet the open rates and not aid you in producing the desired ROI. Moreover, the competition will likely be higher if you do not follow the right strategy to send out the messages. Therefore, it’s highly essential to schedule the messages for the perfect time if you want to have a significant impact on the campaign’s effectiveness.

As per marketing experts, most email opens occur at the beginning of the weekdays. Nonetheless, there are some more timing trends one has to observe keenly, instead of going with the traditional way. Finding this sweet spot will bring you all the benefits you anticipate, such as higher email open and click-through rates, producing higher traffic and a good number of sales.

It sounds pretty simple. It is only a matter of figuring out the right time. But when you get into the roots, determining the right time consumes a lot of marketing efforts. To help you out, Blue Mail Media has gathered the most recent statistics and facts on the best time to send an email blast. It includes the best email timings for various industries and the differences in your result for a different setup.

These numbers are acknowledged by email marketing experts worldwide. Go through this ‘Infographic’ to experiment with sending your emails at right times and build a promising start for your future campaigns.

Share the joy













