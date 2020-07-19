Best Free Budget Apps for 2020 to Help You Get Through this Financial Crisis

Share the joy















Most of us are still self-isolating. Others are now unemployed because businesses are shutting down. If you’re just unemployed because of COVID-19, you might wonder how should you make ends meet?

The coronavirus shut bars, concert halls, and many shopping malls. These are the places that could destroy a budget. The money you have saved for your vacation in the spring will stay in your pocket. Also, you’re not driving much. It means savings on gas.

In a way, with this pandemic, the restrictions could mean savings for you.

Then again, if you filed for jobless benefits, you need to monitor how you spend your money. A job loss could still affect your entire budget. You need to be conscious of your spending and know where your money is going. And this is where using budget apps can be beneficial.

Best Budget Apps for 2020

1. Mint

It’s been the prime choice of many who wish to track their spending. This app lets you add your own categories and monitor your bills. You can also split transactions. It also allows you to set an alert when you exceed your maximum spending threshold.

Many users are using it to help them get out of debt. But you need to use it as often as possible so the app will learn more about you.

It also lets you see your spending over time. As the app learns about your spending habits, you can see where your money is going each month by looking at the graphs by category.

2. Money Manager

It’s not as in-depth as Mint but it’s still incredibly popular. Once you have entered your income and expenses, it generates different reports. In that way, you can start tracking your spending effortlessly.

There are graphs that you can create to track your expenditures against your budget. In that way, you can see when your goals start to falter. When you see that, you can act swiftly to ensure that you’re on track again to your savings goal.

You will like the fact that you can extract your data to Excel so you can look at your financial figures.

3. Every Dollar

You can use it to track your spending while planning for your purchases. It’s a zero-based budgeting app. This method used where your expenditures equal your income.

The free version lets you create transactions every time you spend money on an account. But you can upgrade to its premium version that lets you connect your bank account and expenses. However, the premium version costs $129.99 per year.

4. Wallet

Here, you can break your budget into pie charts. The free version won’t let you pull data from your bank accounts. But you can add your income and expenses manually.

If you’re an Android user, you can have detailed financial reports, track a maximum of three accounts simultaneously, and set your savings goals. Each time you exceed your spending threshold, you’ll be notified.

5. Personal Capital

It’s primarily an investment management service. But this free app lets you look at your spending. You can connect your checking, savings, and credit card accounts. The app can show you a spending snapshot.

YNAB

If you have $84 to spare per year, you may use YNAB. It has a free 34-month trial. That’s why it’s only for committed users who wish to be serious about monitoring and tracking your spending.

The premium version has many features. For instance, you can connect bank accounts, contribute to savings, set goals, and personalize your spending categories. It also offers budgeting advice and user guides.

If you don’t like using budget apps, you can just record your expenses through an Excel worksheet. There are various budget Excel templates you can download online.

Know Your Current Cash Flow

The main goal of these budget apps is to help you know how much money you have. When you know the amount, you can prioritize your spending. You need to prioritize your shelter, electricity, food, and water.

With those apps, you can easily categorize your spending and look at your budget in real-time. You can even take photos of your receipts and they’re automatically entered into the app.

These apps are useful in tracking your spending and break your expenses in various categories. In that way, you will know how much you spent on food, shelter, and utilities.

You can also print off the lists of expenses if you’re the type of person who wishes to read printed materials. You also have the option to hand over the prints to your accountant during tax time.

However, these apps will be useless if you don’t update them. You must have positive habits of entering your data. In that way, the app will stay current. As you stop updating, your budget will also stop working.

The budget apps that you choose will depend on your needs. The good thing is that these apps are free to use. Stick with one app for at least a month before you decide to switch or stay.

Share the joy













