Are Too Many Apps Affecting Workplace Productivity?

If you’ve been weighing whether or not an intranet solution might be helpful in your business, there’s one big factor to consider among many others: app overload.

Twenty percent of workers use six or more apps. Two-third of workers spend up to an hour a day navigating around these apps and more than half toggle between apps up to ten times an hour.

It’s really staggering when you consider the numbers.

The following are things to know about app overload as far as the workplace, although it’s something we might be dealing with in our everyday personal lives as well.

RingCentral’s Report

The statistics cited by SHRM were from a study conducted by RingCentral. That same report showed that more than 70% of workers say the amount of communication they receive makes it challenging to get work done. Nearly 31% of respondents said toggling between apps affects their focus and concentration.

Workers went on to say moving between apps is more annoying than doing household chores, paying bills, and trying to lose weight.

The research was interesting because so many companies are desperate to make sure they have the latest and greatest technology and apps, but it’s potentially overkill.

Workings are becoming more resistant to change as they’re continuously introduced to all the apps and systems, and that can lead workers to tune out.

There are a total of 32 days lost in workplace productivity because of the time spent toggling between apps.

What Can Be Done?

One of the most important things businesses can do to overcome the burden and lost productivity stemming from app overload is create a unified communication platform, which is why intranets are becoming such a popular option.

Team messaging is becoming one of the preferred means of communication in workplaces as well, because it tends to be the least disruptive way to communicate, according to employees.

Employees seem to believe that a unified platform will help them be more productive and organized while also communicating with coworkers more effectively.

Specific steps you can take to work toward a path of less app overload include:

Do an app audit. Look at what technology your staff are currently using or feeling they’re forced to use and see if those apps are even meeting objectives. As you’re doing an app audit, consider the overlapping features and whether the app is creating more waste than value.

Consider necessary cultural changes. The overload employees feel might not just be because there are so many apps being used. There may also be cultural issues. For example, are a lot of emails sent just for the sake of sending them? Is communication done when necessary, or is it unnecessary in some cases and hindering productivity regardless of the app being used to facilitate it? Executives and business leaders need to lead by example and really work on cutting out their own unnecessary communication.

As part of a cultural shift, you might want to start putting more focus not only on the use of a unified system like an intranet but also on more face-to-face time and communication.

Why Use an Intranet?

It’s been touched on, but it’s worth going into more detail about because increasingly companies are finding intranets offer an alternative to app overload that still allows them to remain a digitally driven workplace.

With an intranet, you’re creating a centralized repository of information. There’s easy and simple access available for file sharing and collaboration with a corporate intranet.

With an intranet, it’s also much easier to target information so that employees can access what they need when they need it according to their position or department as examples, but they don’t have to access a lot of what they don’t need.

For years there was the idea that more apps were inherently better. Productivity apps were really the be-all, end-all in many businesses, and they were looked at as a Holy Grail of improving things in the workplace.

We’re increasingly seeing that’s not necessarily the case, and some of these apps or at least the presence of too many of them have the potential to do more harm than good.

It may be time to look at app usage in the workplace and your personal life as well and see if you’re experiencing overload.

