Apple Watch Connected Program to Reward You for Working Out 

Share the joy















Apple just launched the Apple Watch Connected program to feature gyms that integrate with its Watch. It offers rewards for owners for wearing it while working out. Perks will include discounted membership fees. And if you regularly work out, you may get gifts cards, too.

Apple Watch Connected to Make It Easier for Watch Owners to Monitor Workouts

This new program is a series of partnerships with gyms. The goal here is to encourage Watch owners to workout more. They can monitor their workout routine, purchase stuff and get perks just for working out.

It is Apple’s new fitness program. It helps in building a whole ecosystem around the Watch. It encourages owners to use their Watch more to improve their fitness tracking. As a result, it entices more people to purchase its smartwatch.

via GIPHY

The Partners

During the launch, Apple is partnering with four gym chains in the US, namely Basecamp Fitness, Orangetheory, Crunch Fitness, and YMCA. But more fitness facilities will soon join.

Gyms can sign up with the program for free. However, they must offer their members a set of perks before they can join.

The perks would include offering iPhone and Watch apps. In that way, members can track their fitness stats and know more about the classes they provide. Then, members can log in to the gym. Furthermore, gyms must accept Apple Pay to allow members to pay for stuff at the gym using their Apple Watch.

Earn with Watch

It is an incentive program that lets you obtain rewards just for using your Watch. If you can hit specific goals, you may receive Nike gift cards or Apple gift cards. This is the type of program that Orangethoery is currently offering.

Crunch Fitness, on the other hand, allows you to get discounts for its membership fees. Members can earn up to $4 per week when they reach their fitness goals using Apple Watch.

Gyms may also offer machines that come with GymKit support. It is a machine that lets your Watch to obtain more accurate data when you are working out indoors. You can sync the data over Bluetooth and NFC.

It is a win-win situation for every party involved. Owners of Apple Watch will improve their experience at gyms. They can also get discounts. Apple, on the other hand, will enhance the promotion of its product. Then, gym owners will get more customers and their existing members will likely stay with them because of those incentives.

There are no fees for gym owners to join the program. However, they must meet those requirements discussed above before they can enter the Apple Watch Connected program.

In the past, Apple worked with health insurance providers to offer discounts for people who are wearing the Watch. The Apple Watch Connected program makes sense for every party. The Watch is a favorite gadget among fitness buffs. By partnering with gyms, Apple can further strengthen its position in the wearable niche.

Will you buy Apple Watch now to get the perks of the Apple Watch Connected program?

Image by fancycrave1 from Pixabay

Share the joy













