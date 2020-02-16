Apple Watch Helped in Detecting a Boy’s Rare Heart Disease 

Share the joy















Apple Watch is a useful device, especially for patients with cardiovascular problems. It has been reported that it helped a lot of people in detecting heart issues. Recently, Apple Watch is in the news again about saving someone’s life.

A boy, Skylar Joslin, from Oklahoma, sent a text to his mother when his Apple Watch detected an HR of 190 bpm while he was just sitting down.

The normal resting heart rate will depend on someone’s age and physical activity. For adults, the normal resting HR is between 60 and 100 bpm. Kids ages 60 to 15 can have a normal resting HR from 70 to 100.

Apple Watch Detecting Tachycardia

Tachycardia is a medical term used to describe a fast resting heart rate that goes over 100 beats per minute. It is a dangerous situation.

But it still depends on the cause of it. If not treated, it could lead to stroke, cardiac arrest, and death.

In the case of Skylar, he is just 13 years old and athletic. He is a football and basketball player. He is an athlete and he is healthy. He is still young so a heart problem may not be likely at his young age.

However, after receiving an Apple Watch warning that his heart is going above the normal HR for his age despite not exercising, he was frightened and alerted his mother. His mom rushed him to the hospital. While driving to the emergency room, though, his heart rate reached 202 bpm.

The Diagnosis

Skylar was diagnosed to have Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT). This condition, per se, is non-life threatening. It speeds up your heart rate without external reasons. Even if you are just sitting down doing nothing, your heart rate could go up if you have this type of condition.

Despite it not being dangerous, it can still weaken your heart muscles and can lead to heart issues later on. That’s why the boy underwent a surgery called cardiac ablation.

The surgery was deemed necessary because his heart rate continued to go up. From the time it happed until his heart surgery, his HR went up to 280 bpm. Even when you perform HIIT, you cannot reach such HR.

The surgery was a success, even though it took 7.5 hours. It was a necessary procedure to prevent any future attacks. The boy, however, is all right now and he is playing football.

SVT is a rare condition. One of the greatest footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo, had this type of condition. But he underwent catheter ablation to determine the area of the heart that has been causing abnormal HR.

Once detected, a catheter is inserted into the patient’s body to heat the problematic area, thereby, fixing the problem.

Skylar is wearing his Apple Watch each day. His medical condition made him convince others to get one to help them determine and monitor their heart rate.

Apple Watch could change someone’s life. Skylar’s mother was amazed that this expensive device could indeed be useful in this kind of situation. If you cannot afford Apple Watch, however, there are plenty of options to choose from.

