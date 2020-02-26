Apple Watch for $49 But Only to Selected Seniors for a Heart Study 

Share the joy















Some seniors can purchase Apple Watch for $49, excluding tax. They can buy it at Best Buy. But there is a catch. They must sign up for a heart study.

Why Apple is Selling Apple Watch for $49?

Apple announced that it is working with J&J and Best buy to find volunteers for a digital-health study. This study will help determine whether or not Apple Watch can determine irregular heart rhythm early. In that way, it can lower the risk of a stroke.

The study will last for three years.

In a previous study, researchers found that the said device could identify irregular heartbeats early. It stated that this device could detect atrial fibrillation. Unfortunately, the participants of the study failed to complete the entire study.

Apple is hoping that this new study will make the company a manufacturer of effective health technology. Its CEO, Tim Cook, believes that the company’s greatest contribution would be in healthcare.

How Many Participants Will Be Part of the Study?

The study is hoping to find 150,000 seniors to participate. But not all seniors can participate in this study.

You need to be over 65. Then, you must have an active Medicare and you own an iPhone 6 or newer.

The participants will be grouped into two. The first group would use the new Heartline app with some tips. The second group will wear the Apple Watch and the Heartline app.

The individuals who are required to use Apple’s smartwatch can buy Apple Watch for $49 at Best Buy. It is a huge discount considering the price of the watch at $399.

Future of Health Care

The main goal here is to utilize this device in alerting seniors about their medical conditions before they become severe. If they are in a serious situation, they can easily contact emergency services.

The study is also hoping that seniors can live independently for a lot longer. The smartwatch may also help in lowering the expensive health care outcomes, like ER visits.

Cardiologists Concerns

Some cardiologists criticized Apple Watch. They said that Apple built the Apple Watch for a general audience. They also worry that the company collects new health signals that are not helpful.

One of the main concerns is that atrial fibrillation. If a healthy, young person has AF twice, it does not mean that he needs a blood-thinning medication. There are several factors that physicians need to consider, like the age, medical history and gender of the patient.

However, other cardiologists are happy with the new study because it focused on seniors.

The participants of the study must agree to share their Medicare data.

Apple wants to ensure that early detention is effective through the Watch and that it is helping individuals with their health for the long term.

Some Apple Watch wearers reported that the device did save their lives. Earlier this month, we featured information about how the Watch detected SVT in a 13-year old boy in Oklahoma.

Apple Watch can be a lifesaver to some individuals. But for others, they are saying that a healthy lifestyle is still the best thing to do, rather than spending $399 for a smartwatch.

