Apple Now Allows Push Notification Advertising 

Apple will start to allow push notifications for advertising. But users must opt-in first.

The company stated that the majority of Apple devices now are running iOS 13. It is the latest iOS. With that in mind, developers must update their apps using the latest iOS and technologies available.

Apple requires developers to use the iOS 13 SDK when creating new apps and updates. This new guideline will start on April 30, 2020. With this kit, apps can provide features, like Dark Mode and others.

Furthermore, the company wants developers to ensure that their apps are compatible with supported devices, like the iPhone 11 and the latest iPad.

Apple Used to Ban Notification Ads

With the latest App Store guidelines, Apple is lifting its restrictions regarding push notifications. The company has banned apps from using push notifications in promoting or advertising products. However, this ban has been lifted as per the current guidelines.

In that case, apps can send any marketing information, provided the customers opted in explicitly. Furthermore, the users can have a choice to opt-out of getting ads.

Last year, the company bent its rules when it sends out push notifications to its Apple Music subscribers. It also pushed notifications from the same app to offer a free trial to its previous subscribers.

The company clearly broke its own rules that stated that push notifications must not be utilized for ads, promos or direct marketing.

Then, you might have seen some push notifications for the Carpool Karaoke show. Members of the iPhone Upgrade Program will also get push notifications each time a new iPhone model becomes available.

These are cases that showed how Apple disobeyed its own App Store rules. And this is probably the reason it is now lifting its push notification ban.

Why Not Allow Push Notifications?

Push Notifications can be considered as spam. It is especially true if the marketing message is not something that the users requested.

The new guidelines, however, are not clear. For instance, do the new guidelines allow push notifications to inform users about a sale after they installed the app?

“Push Notifications should not be used for promotions or direct marketing purposes unless customers have explicitly opted in to receive them via consent language displayed in your app’s UI, and you provide a method in your app for a user to opt out from receiving such messages. Abuse of these services may result in revocation of your privileges.” – App Store Guidelines

Although some notifications are useful, most of them are somewhat annoying. Then again, you can still choose whether or not you want to see them by either opting in or out.

Apart from the push notifications, Apple also stated that it will heavily examine some apps, especially fortune-telling and dating applications.

The company will reject them if they do not offer a unique, best experience. They are now part of the same spam rules as the burp and fart applications.

Apple also bans apps that encourage people to commit crime as they help users in evading law enforcers.

Furthermore, Apple will also ban promoting users to review the app. Developers will need to utilize the official API that Apple has provided. The API will notify users to review the app but the users can review the app and rate it without the need to leave the app.

