Apple has started placing restrictions on COVID-19-themed apps

To ensure the “credibility of health and safety information” especially as it concerns the COVID-19 virus, Apple has announced restrictions on all apps related to the coronavirus. This is coming as individuals and nations source for credible information as it concerns the virus. The company said it is evaluating “apps critically to ensure data sources are reputable.”

In a blog post on Saturday, Apple said the reason for this is to “ensure data sources are reputable and that developers presenting these apps are from recognized entities such as government organizations, health-focused NGOs, companies deeply credentialed in health issues, and medical or educational institutions. Only developers from one of these recognized entities should submit an app related to COVID-19. Entertainment or game apps with COVID-19 as their theme will not be allowed.”

In addition to the aforementioned apps, Apple is also barring the release of all entertainment and games app related to COVID-19 or coronavirus.

The company is also advising developers to choose the “time-sensitive event” option when submitting a permissible COVID-19-themed app to the App Store. This, according to the company, will enable it to speed up the process, knowing that many of them are focused on alleviating crisis situations. The post, however, clarified that Apple will wave membership fees for non-profit organizations and government agencies developing apps that have to do with the virus, which was elevated to a pandemic level by the WHO only last week.

Still on the coronavirus and misinformation, the UK’s Department for International Development [DFID] has announced that it would release the sum of $630,000 H2H Network to help fight fake news about the coronavirus.

The Humanitarian-to-Humanitarian [H2H] had previous success in fighting the Ebola outbreak, and is now being assigned an even bigger task in terms of helping to stop the spread of fake news about the virus.

Africa and South East Asia appear worst hit among regions—and no wonder the DFID is setting aside the aforementioned sum to fight misinformation about the COVID-19 virus.

The DFID will be relying on top influencers on YouTube and Facebook including Bianca Gonzalez a Filipino TV presenter and YouTuber, Bangladeshi doctor Jahangir Kabir, and Indonesian health blog KlikDokter.

“False claims and conspiracy theories have spread rapidly on social media, touting ‘cures’ like drinking bleach or rubbing mustard and garlic into your skin. These pose a serious risk to health and can speed up the spread of the virus, by stopping people taking simple practical, preventative steps like washing their hands,” a statement on the UK government website reads.

