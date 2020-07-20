Apple, Facebook, Google celebrate World Emoji Day with updates

Share the joy















e all celebrated World Emoji Day on Friday, July 17. And three major tech firms has rewarded us with new small, colorful characters that has changed how we communicate.

About 92 percent of netizens have used or regularly use emojis in messages, said an Adobe research in 2011.

People who decried smiley faces and its derivatives have embraced the movement.

This wave pushed social networks like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to create their own emojis.

Through reactions on posts, social media have made it easier for you to communicate quickly and effectively through small onscreen keyboards.

Love it or hate it…emojis are here to stay.

To mark World Emoji Day 2020, Apple, Facebook and Google published new info about their emoji options.

Apple Emojis

Apple has released a preview of emojis that will arrive in iOS.

The set is similar to Google’s Android set (later on this) but different versions. Why?

Any new emoji must go through the nonprofit Unicode Consortium to conform with emoji standards and guidelines.

The UC reviews any new character and translates them into the characters you see on your device.

The standards ensure that messages between devices have reference codes for each image embedded on their respective operating systems. They just look different.

The updates will include pinched fingers and new animals—among others.

Apple has also added new headwear to its iOS 14 Memoji characters.

With new headwear options and masks in iOS 14 — we’ve got you covered! Happy #WorldEmojiDay! pic.twitter.com/AqQp0QVefV — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 17, 2020

Facebook Emojis

Facebook has added animations to its default emojis in Messenger.

Happy #WorldEmojiDay!

An emoji for every mood. Our default sticker pack, “Moodies” got an upgrade with some new animations. #SayItWithStickers pic.twitter.com/FIyzc88j6L — Messenger (@messenger) July 17, 2020

Its other messaging app WhatsApp also recently added animated stickers in chats to integrate Facebook-owned messaging platforms.

Google Emojis

At Google, the search giant has launched a diverse set of Android emoji characters.

Google has shared a preview of the new emojis to be released with Android 11 this fall.

Google explains:

Hit that piñata or bang on the long drum to celebrate. Send an anatomical heart when the love is so real, so raw. Or perhaps you’ll identify with one of the new animals, like a super cute bison, an eager beaver or a polar bear that just needs a little love. There are also new food emoji, like a tamale (nom nom), a boba tea sure to make you thirsty (“black milk tea, boba, 30 percent sugar please”) and even a teapot for those who felt the “hot beverage” emoji (☕) was simply not “tea time” enough.

Google wants to add a new emoji bar for Android so users can add emoji characters in messages faster.

With a growing set of emoji options, and an over 40% rise in the use of emoji during shelter in place, it’s important that you can quickly and easily find and send just the right one. To do this, we’re rolling out a quick access emoji bar to Gboard beta today, and to all Gboard Android users in the coming months. Soon you’ll be able to send not just one, but five red-hearts when you want your friend to know how much you wish you could be there for them.

