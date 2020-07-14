Amazon’s new Dash Cart lets you check out without a cashier

Share the joy















Amazon has launched a new smart shopping cart that lets you do your shopping without the need for a cashier. Dash Cart as the company calls it, comes with a touchscreen and other various hardware features that automatically detect items you are placing inside and even how many of the items you have picked from the shelf. As soon as you are through with your shopping, you will be allowed to take the cart through a special lane that checks you out digitally, and without the need for a human cashier.

Dash Cart is coming to Amazon’s Los Angelis grocery store later this year. The choice of Woodland Hills neighborhood store in Los Angeles is a strange one considering the fact that it is not an Amazon Go store. The store does not have camera, sensors, and other equipment built into the ceiling to automatically detect items taken off the shelves.

“[The Dash Cart] has a ring of cameras, a scale, and computer vision and weight sensors to determine not just the item, but the quantity of the item,” Amazon’s Dilip Kumar, the company’s vice president of physical retail and technology per The Verge.

How it works:

To get started with the Dash Cart, simply sign in with your Amazon account on your phone, then scan it at the beginning of your grocery trip. The Amazon Dash Cart has a built-in coupon scanner that supports Alexa shopping lists feature. As soon as you are done shopping, Amazon says dedicated Dash Cart lanes let you exit the store without dealing with payments or waiting in a checkout line.

In February, Amazon launched its first cashierless grocery store. The cashierless grocery store allows you to walk in, do your shopping, and without the usual queue associated with making payments through a sitting cashier.

The store is powered by the retailer’s cashierless “Just Walk Out” technology that has been the backbone of 25 other Amazon Go stores in major cities in the US. At their own convenience, customers will be able to shop for their everyday grocery needs such as fresh produce, beer, meat, seafood, wine and spirits, household items and many more.

The store has similar features and setups as with Amazon Go convenience stores. You will be able to use the Amazon Go app to scan in as you enter the store, and then do your shopping as usual. Cameras and sensors have been strategically places to track the items you remove from the shelves which are then included in your virtual cart. As you exit the store, your cart is checked out automatically using your payment card on file.

