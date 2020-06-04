Amazon reportedly in talks to buy stake in India’s Bharti Airtel

Share the joy















Amazon is reportedly in talks to buy a stake that is worth at least $2 billion in India’s telecom giant Bharti Airtel. Citing three people familiar with the story, Reuters reports that the deal could reignite the digital economy of India.

If all goes to plan, the deal would see Amazon acquiring about 5 percent stake based on current market value of Bharti. It would also give the telecom giant a boost as it seeks ways to compete against Reliance Jio, which is reputed to be the major telecom provider in India.

“Jio has transformed itself from a pure mobile operator to a digital technology-led consumer facing platform, and Airtel can do the same,” said one of the people per Reuters. “Airtel is looking to play a catch-up game here, and for Amazon it makes all the strategic directional sense for the India business.”

Talks are still at the early stage and things could still change, or an agreement may eventually not be reached, two people familiar with the matter said. The sources as expected declined to be identified because discussions are regarded as confidential.

One of the sources said should talks fail, both companies could consider looking at a commercial transaction that could give Bharti’s customers cheap access to Amazon products.

In a statement, a Bharti customer said they routinely work with all digital players to make their products, content and services available to customers. “Beyond that there is no other activity to report.”

Two months ago, a court in France ruled that Amazon should stop delivering non-essential in the European country or risk being fined heavily. Amazon, according to the New York Times, had earlier filed an appeal to stop the order which seek to stop the e-commerce giant to temporarily stop non-essential items to France.

The Appeal Court upheld an earlier ruling made by a lower court ordering Amazon to close six of its fulfillment centers in France and place workers on paid furlough. The e-commerce giant said the ruling was not clear on what defines what items it could ship, and would rather close its fulfillment centers temporarily than risk being fined by the court.

The French court ruled that Amazon can only deliver goods that are directly related to medical supplies, food items and hygiene products during the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced a government lockdown in France.

Amazon, according to the Versailles Court of Appeals’ ruling, will be fined €100,000 (about $108,000) for every delivery that fails to meet its conditions. The court, however, will review Amazon’s progress by May.

Share the joy













