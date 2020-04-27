Amazon no longer allowed to sell non-essential goods in France [temporarily though]

Share the joy















A court in France has ruled that e-commerce giant Amazon should stop delivering non-essential in the European country or risk being fined heavily. Amazon, according to the New York Times, had earlier filed an appeal to stop the order which seek to stop the e-commerce giant to temporarily stop non-essential items to France.

The Appeal Court upheld an earlier ruling made by a lower court ordering Amazon to close six of its fulfillment centers in France and place workers on paid furlough. The e-commerce giant said the ruling was not clear on what defines what items it could ship, and would rather close its fulfillment centers temporarily than risk being fined by the court.

The French court ruled that Amazon can only deliver goods that are directly related to medical supplies, food items and hygiene products during the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced a government lockdown in France.

“We have heard the outcome of our appeal and remain puzzled by the decision. We are currently assessing the implications for our sites as well as for our employees and customers in France,” Amazon said per The Verge.

Amazon, according to the Versailles Court of Appeals’ ruling, will be fined €100,000 (about $108,000) for every delivery that fails to meet its conditions. The court, however, will review Amazon’s progress by next month.

France is among a couple of countries already contemplating a relax in lockdown despite warnings from the World Health Organization [WHO]. French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, said he plans to present a national exit strategy to the country’s parliament today, which will then be followed by a debate to vote on the recommendations.

Close to 23,000 deaths have been reported in France; and despite the fact that the figures appear to be slowing down, there is cautious optimism about relaxing the lockdown from the WHO.

Last month Amazon barred and removed more than one million products. These products made false health claims that they could protect people from the novel coronavirus.

The e-commerce giant also followed that up by getting rid of thousands of offers of products related to price gouging. Some sellers charged face masks and other products that could purportedly help in stopping the spread of coronavirus with much higher prices.

The company had earlier warned sellers not to use its platform to increase the price of face masks. They are in high demand today because of the outbreak. Amazon forbids sellers from increasing their prices that could harm customer trust. The company’s Fair Pricing Policy does not allow sellers to charge their products higher than previous prices offered on Amazon.

