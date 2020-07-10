Amazon asks employees to delete TikTok from their phones

Share the joy















The last couple of weeks have not really been kind to TikTok—the Chinese-owned app has been through some rough patches lately. Going by a report just published by The New York Times, there seems to be no end in sight to all TikTok’s troubles. Ecommerce giant Amazon, has asked its employees to delete and stop using the app, which also got banned in China almost a fortnight ago.

The New York Times has obtained an email where Amazon officials asked employees to delete the TikTok app from any device that “access Amazon email.” In order for employees to continue to obtain mobile access to their Amazon email, they had to delete the app by Friday, the note said. Staff, however, are still allowed to view TikTok from their laptop browser, Amazon added per NYT.

Responding, TikTok said the ecommerce giant did not notify it of its decision; but will not be against having a dialogue with Amazon. “While Amazon did not communicate to us before sending their email, and we still do not understand their concerns, we welcome a dialogue.”

TikTok suffered a major blow last February when the Transportation Security Administration told its employees to stop using the app. This came weeks after the army banned the use of TikTok on government owned phones. TSA told users to stop using the Chinese-owned app to create social media posts for the agency.

Considering the popularity of the app among teens in the US, the government launched a national security review. This prompted New York Senator Chuck Schumer to send a letter to TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

In a statement per CBS News, the TSA said “small number of TSA employees have previously used TikTok on their personal devices to create videos for use in TSA’s social media outreach, but that practice has since been discontinued.”

Schumer in his letter said experts in national security have expressed fears about how TikTok handles and collects data and personal information, locations and other content. Also in the letter, he noted that Chinese laws compels companies to cooperate with China’s government and intelligence collection.

“Given the widely reported threats, the already-in-place agency bans, and the existing concerns posed by TikTok, the feds cannot continue to allow the TSA’s use of the platform to fly,” Schumer said in a statement per The Associated Press.

The US Army fears that the app could compromise national security or could be used as surveil citizens of the US. A spokesperson for the US Army Lt. Col, Robin Ochoa told Military.com that TikTok is “considered a cyber-threat.” Prior to this decision, TikTok was being used by the Army as a means of recruiting members.

The US Navy had previously told its members not to add TikTok, and delete it from government-owned devices if they had already installed it. The Defense Department on its part instructed employees to “be wary of applications you download, monitor your phones for unusual and unsolicited texts etc., and delete them immediately and uninstall TikTok to circumvent any exposure of personal information.”

