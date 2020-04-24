Ads are still coming to WhatsApp; but that may not happen soon

Share the joy















Facebook’s monetization plans as far as WhatsApp is concerned have never been hidden. Though, the social media giant is always shying away from such talks, truth is that it has continued to work towards that aspect of its plans to make money from selling ads on WhatsApp. The latest we have per The Information is that ads are coming to WhatsApp in no-distant future.

WhatsApp users across the world had voiced their fears when sometimes in 2019 when the parent company Facebook gave hints that it was planning to bring ads to the app via its popular feature Status.

As per The Information, Facebook could introduce targeted ads on WhatsApp—using phone numbers to “match” Facebook and WhatsApp accounts in order to determine which ads to show. This move, however, is already causing ripples within the company as some executives are said to be worried about how this could cause some users of the chat app to delete their Facebook accounts.

That said, ads will not be appearing in WhatsApp for now due to the fact that Facebook’s plan to merge its messaging infrastructure is going to take years.

There are chances that ads on WhatsApp Status could appear the same way as they do on Instagram Stories—in-between. When they appear, users will be able to click on them from where they will be taken to the advertiser’s website.

Facts emerged in 2018 that Facebook had plans to sell ads on the messaging app before acquisition in 2014. Brian Acton, one of the co-founder of WhatsApp left his position at Facebook in 2017 protesting the changes made by Facebook to the messaging app. WhatsApp had no intention of selling ads when it was founded in 2009. It was an idea loathed by Brian Acton and Jan Koum—it was not their own idea of earning money.

Affirming the plans of the co-founders of the app upon acquisition in 2014, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said the company had no plans to monetize the app at the time. However, things began to take a different shape when in May 2018 The EU Commission fined Facebook $122 million for providing “misleading information about WhatsApp” acquisition. The EU made this announcement known in a press release following conclusion of its investigations on the matter.

According to Acton, Facebook had all along planned to share data between platforms. One of many of such plans according to Acton, was to bridge Facebook and WhatsApp accounts of 128-but string which denotes a user’s phone number. According to Acton, another of such plans was to match phone numbers across platforms to link two accounts.

