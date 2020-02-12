Share the joy















Adding Axe Throwing into Your Busy Schedule

Whether you’ve seen videos online or have heard your co-workers raving about it by the watercooler, you’re probably familiar with axe throwing. This relatively new bar sport is rapidly growing in popularity, and for a good reason.

Axe throwing is a bar sport that offers the ideal mix of physical activity and friendly competition. You can team up with your friends or go one-on-one against a rival.

It’s an excellent activity for people that enjoy playing sports that require hand-eye coordination, like:

Darts

Pool (billiards)

Bowling

Unfortunately, if you have a busy schedule, you might not always have the time to go axe throwing. Thankfully, this doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy it on special occasions! You can make the following events that much better by adding axe throwing into the mix.

Bachelorette Party

Is one of your gal-pals getting married soon? If so, you’ll need to throw them a bachelorette party!

However, hosting a top-notch bachelorette party is much easier said than done — it can be quite challenging to think of bachelorette party ideas you can get excited about. If you want to make the occasion memorable, you should round up the girls for a night of axe throwing.

Axe throwing leagues are fantastic venues for bridal parties because they provide an unmatchable form of entertainment. Axe throwing is extremely fun to learn and even more satisfying once you’ve mastered it.

As you may have guessed, you can work up quite an appetite after a round of axe throwing. Thankfully, many axe throwing leagues have a liquor license and offer in-house food services. This means that you can snack on your favourite goodies while enjoying this fun, new bar sport.

Workout Session

It’s also worth mentioning that axe throwing is an excellent source of physical exercise. Not only is it an efficient way to burn calories, but it can also improve your core strength.

When you throw an axe, you’re mimicking a physical exercise referred to as the dumbbell wood chop. People generally perform this exercise when they want to get rid of excess fat around their upper hips (love handles).

Date Night

Are you and your significant other looking for fun new Saturday night date ideas?

Even though most axe throwing leagues can accommodate over 25 people, they’re also an excellent spot for one-on-one dates. You can spend the night throwing axes, munching on snacks and enjoying a few adult beverages with your partner.

If you are planning on having a two-person axe throwing session, you should call ahead of time. This will allow the staff to prepare the space for you and accommodate any needs that you may have.

Work Party

Do you and your co-workers enjoy hosting parties? If so, you should host an axe throwing party for your co-workers!

Axe throwing is a very social sport that encourages comradery, especially among co-workers. It’s also a great way to blow off some steam after a hectic week at work.

Axe throwing is quite affordable, especially if you get a group rate. Because of this, everyone can take part without breaking the bank.

Finding the time to do the things that you enjoy isn’t always easy. If you’re looking for some creative ways to add axe throwing into your schedule, try the examples listed above.

