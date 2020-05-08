Share the joy















A Day in the Life of a (COVID-19) Brewpub Manager

Morning in the brewpub looks like any other morning in the brewpub. The chairs and stools are upside down on the tabletops. Natural light streams through the windows, giving a strange, eerie atmosphere to a place that can be lively and inviting in the evening (when it’s actually allowed to be open). It always feels intimate to be in a closed bar or restaurant during the morning, like you’re seeing behind the curtain at a magic show.

We’re still not allowed to be open for dine-in customers. The question on everyone’s lips – from regular customers who miss sitting at the bar to the employees who miss earning money – is: How much longer will we be closed? For the hundreds of customers who have been emailing and DMing, we set up an email autoresponder and a Facebook messenger bot. As soon as we get something more concrete, we’ll post it everywhere – our professional and personal social media accounts, our email list, our website, our Google profile, and even our front door (so we can alert foot traffic in the neighborhood).

Morning in the brewpub still smells like mornings in a brewpub. We run a clean operation, so it smells like freshly-mopped floors mixed with the aromas of beer being brewed. Some people like that smell and some people hate it; I love it. It makes me hungry.

Our brewmaster is still brewing a few days a week. Some of the styles he’s focusing on will be for aging – barrel-aged sours and stouts. Some of the styles are to be canned for curbside pickup and a limited radius of home delivery.

Many of our regular customers could buy delicious beer at the supermarket. It’s cheaper there, too. But they want to support us. They want to come back when we’re open again and be treated like they’re part of our family – which they are. So, they cough up the extra money for a four-pack of an IPA or blonde ale, and so there’s enough demand for us to brew a few days a week.

I’m drinking a half-pour of a porter (here are the Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP) guidelines on a porter for the beer nerds) while looking over some numbers. Later in the day I’ll have one front-of-house employee come to help me fill the curbside and delivery orders for the day. I could probably do it myself, but the owners wanted to help the employees any way they could.

The days were longer before we closed because of the coronavirus, but they went by faster. There’s a lot of downtime here. The owners said I could drink as much beer as I want for free. The first day I was drunk by the early afternoon, and I learned my lesson. I’m used to drinking more beer than the average Joe probably drinks, but in smaller quantities. A customer might sit and drink three or four beers over the span of a few hours. I usually drink no more than a few ounces at a time.

We’re always tasting beers we’ve never tasted before to keep our knowledge up. Our customers depend on us knowing what we’re talking about when we talk about beer and food. That’s our expertise – our value added. (On top of being nice people who can handle insane amounts of stress with smiles on our faces.)

Like I said, though, the days can drag sometimes. I’m not complaining. I consider myself lucky because the owners are still paying my salary. Someone else comes in two days a week so I only have to work a regular work week. It’s nice, compared to the alternatives.

We’re not doing food sales yet. We’ve been talking about reopening the kitchen for curbside pickup orders. People miss our pizza. However, the number of employees we’d have to have on staff for that would make the overhead too high. We’d lose money being open. So maybe we’ll just do it on a Friday, sort of as a lark.

This time has been scary. I feel for all of my coworkers that are laid off. One of the biggest difficulties is that we want to give them the opportunity to work but we wouldn’t be able to give them enough work to live off of, and we don’t want to interfere with their ability to draw temporary unemployment benefits.

It’s a weird time to be in the hospitality industry.

