Share the joy















8 Vital Factors to Consider Before Building a Website

Building a website is a major decision because it will be the face of your company in the online world. If it is done properly, your new site can become a machine that generates leads or turn traffic into conversions.

Unfortunately, if you miss something, your website could bring your investment down as you need to tweak and fix regularly just to see improvement. Tweaking and fixing regularly can easily eat your time and money.

There are risks involved in any website development. That’s why you need to be careful in building a site to avoid ending up having a product that doesn’t function. But you can avoid having an underperforming site design. Here are the top things to consider before you build your own site.

1) Use Proper Domain Name

There are millions of registered domain names. Likely, the DN you wish is no longer available. If it is taken, you must tweak it. You must always remember that your brand must be reflected in your domain.

Keep the name short and memorable. Don’t use hyphens. And opt for top-level domain, like .com.

2) Choose the Right Hosting Package

The right hosting will depend on the website you are trying to build. If it is a commerce site, consider hosting your site on a PCI compliant server. However, if it is just a blog or, then shared hosting will do.

Before making a final decision, you must investigate your host’s reliability. Make sure that it can guarantee uptime. Keep in mind that your site is only as good as its host.

3) Decide on the Content Management System

You can’t develop a site without having a program that handles the backend. Keep in mind that the backend is where the most important things happen to your website.

That’s why you must choose a strong backend service that will wow your visitors. Magento and WordPress are just two of the many popular CMS services. The latter is customizable and recommended for content based sites.

4) Pick the Right Website Builder

Coding your site can take a lot of time. You may hire a website designer and a developer to build your site. However, the designers and developers charge a significant upfront fee.

For that reason, many businesses are opting for a website builder because it makes building a site a lot easier. There are many options to choose from, like Wix, GoDaddy, and SquareSpace, among others. Each option has its own pros and cons. It makes it harder to choose.

Before picking a site builder, though, make sure that you read reviews about each website builder to help you narrow down your choices.

5) Test Your Site

Your visitors will get irritated if your site has a slow loading time. They get frustrated and will walk away because of it. That’s why you must test your site before you even promote it or releasing it officially.

To improve customer retention, you should only provide your users with a positive experience. Evaluate its loading time before you even launch it.

6) Test Compatibility with Different Browsers

From Firefox to Safari to Google Chrome, the number of browsers is growing steadily. When you create a site, you must guarantee that it can work with multiple browsers.

It should load properly on every major browser. If you failed to meet this requirement, then you will lose a huge section of your customer base. It can be a costly consequence.

7) Integrate Security

Malware and other security risks can easily compromise your site’s integrity. Your site’s security must prevent any security breaches on front and back ends.

One of the security options you must include is the SSL certificate. You should also install malware tools on your website.

8) Market Your Site

There are plenty of ways to market your site online. You can opt for social media marketing or Google ads. Content marketing is also ideal. Keep in mind that without the right marketing campaign, your visitors will never find your site. Marketing your site can also be done using search engine optimization. However, the results of SEO can take a while. That’s why you need to consider other routes to boost your marketing campaign.

The factors shared in this post can potentially help increase your website traffic while generating leads. As you build your site, make sure that you evaluate each tool to make sure that it has the right features to succeed.

Share the joy













