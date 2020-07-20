Share the joy















8 Tricks to Quickly Learn a Language Before You Travel

Speed Up Your Learning Process with These Hacks

Learning a second language is quite simple and straightforward. Much of it depends on things that are well within your control. It is up to you whether you are willing to put the time and effort into it. And there’s no time better to learn a language than if you’re getting ready to travel somewhere. To make sure you’re ready for your trip, here are 8 tricks you can use to rapidly learn a language before your next adventure.

1) Start Now

23% of people identify as chronic procrastinators. Procrastination is easy and will keep you from doing a lot of things. It doesn’t matter what you have going on now or how busy you are, you can learn another language if you start now. The longer you wait, the more you will have to work around before you can learn. It will also be more difficult because you will have been building up more excuses about why you can’t start.

2) Make It a Habit

Consider how much of a habit you have of getting up early for work or school. Often that habit bleeds over into the weekend, even if you don’t want it to. Eventually, habits are simply something you do without having to think about it.

Language learning is no different. If you’re going to learn a language before your next adventure, you need to create a language-learning routine. Plan to make your lessons a part of your life. Once it becomes a normal part of your day, it will actually feel awkward when you miss a lesson.

3) Use Music

Find songs you like in the language you are learning. You can listen to them over the course of the day when you can’t actively learn the language. This helps you learn the sounds, and over time you will start to recognize the words as well.

Don’t tune out the songs either. That means rotating the music list so that you do not get complacent. If you can get karaoke versions of songs you enjoy, that is even better. You don’t have to sing when others are around, just make sure you sing so that you can practice the sounds and structures that are part of the language.

4) Choose a Language Similar to Your Own

This only applies if you have not already decided what language you want to learn. It is a great guide if you are unsure about where you should start. Learning a language that is similar to your own will give you a better sense of accomplishment because you are able to work through the hardest parts with easy comparisons.

5) Don’t Let Frustration Get to You

There is a lot of excitement early on because you have this image of what you want out of the experience. The further you get into it though, the harder it is to see the ending. You must be both patient and persistent to succeed, no matter what language you are learning.

Do not compare your progress to others. Everyone learns differently, and the less you know about how other people are performing, the more focused you will be on succeeding. Even the fastest learners need a long time to learn a language.

If you feel frustration setting in, do the following steps to gain perspective.

Take a deep breath.

Step away for a bit.

Find a pace that works for you – it may change based on what you are learning (certain aspects of grammar are incredibly difficult, you may need to be slower as you go through them).

You will make mistakes. Don’t get discouraged – learn from them.

Talk to someone about issues you are having and see if they can help.

Go online and ask questions.

Be reasonable about your goals.

Enthusiasm is a great motivator, but it will only get you so far. Most of language learning is about being patient and persistent, and you need to keep that in mind the further into a language you go.

6) Focus on Quality, Not Quantity

You can learn 1,000 words, but if they aren’t the right words, it was likely a waste of your time. Of course, you want to start showing off as early in the process as possible, but simple memorization isn’t learning either.

Target what you learn to things that actually matter to you. Remember your overall goal instead of trying to make an impression. In the end, your skill will be much more impressive than if you focus on little pieces of the language for short-term gain.

7) Use Your Passions

If you are incredibly passionate about a certain aspect of a language or culture, you can use this to your advantage rather easily. This means remembering why you want to learn the language. Keep your eyes on the long-term goal that made you start down this difficult path so that you will keep going even when it gets tough. That’s especially true with travel.

This is a lot easier when you set realistic expectations. Also, keep in mind that if you are procrastinating undertaking a serious study session by watching a TV show in that language or reading the news in that language, you are not doing anything wrong. You are learning the language so that you can do those things, so you are just putting what you know to good use. Nothing wrong with that.

8) Make New Friends

This reminder should be obvious, but too often we get lost in our own little worlds and forget that language is about learning to communicate. Communication generally requires at least two people (unless you frequently talk to yourself) – learning a language should not be an effort you make on your own.

Whether you seek out a tutor or teacher, or a community of people who are learning the language, or even a language partner, make sure there is someone there to help you learn. You will find that your chance of success is significantly improved.

And don’t forget to continue to seek out new friends when you travel. Each person you meet is an opportunity to get better at speaking your target language.

