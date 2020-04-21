Share the joy















8 Powerful Ways to Extend Customer Support on Social Media

Social media platforms started as a way of interacting with friends and posting memes. Over the years, they have become a source for customers to reach out to brands directly.

Around 28% of customers have used social media to communicate with a company in the last twelve months. That number is surely going to increase with time. Therefore, it is crucial to have a social media customer support strategy in place.

Good customer support plays an important role in offering an excellent customer experience to your customers. Keeping your customers happy is one of the key strategies in retaining them for a longer period of time.

Here are eight powerful ways that can help you extend customer support on social media.

1) Use a Tool to Monitor Complaints

The first step towards extending customer support on social media is finding complaints. You can’t wait for your customers to tag you on their tweets to solve their queries. You need to monitor every conversation about your brand.

The best way to do so is by using a social listening tool. Hootsuite is one of the most popular social listening tools. It enables you to find mentions by keyword, location, and hashtags in multiple languages. You can then respond to the queries right through Hootsuite’s dashboard.

Sprout Social is yet another social media listening tool that can help you monitor both tagged and untagged brand mentions. It has separate tabs for positive and negative mentions, enabling you to easily find unhappy customers so you can solve their issue at the earliest.

2) Set Up a Dedicated Social Handle for Customer Support

Setting up a dedicated social handle for customer support helps filter out support and service queries from your main brand channel. Another benefit of setting up a dedicated social handle is that it helps you assign the issue to the right team for prompt and better response.

For example, EA Sports has created a separate Twitter handle which is run by its customer support team.

While many people will still tag your primary social marketing handles to contact you for support issues, you must respond from your support account.

Here are some do’s and don’ts that you need to follow when engaging with your customers on social media as suggested by Mercato.

If you create a separate handle to manage customers’ queries, make sure you include it on your primary channel’s social bios just the way Amazon has done. It will help people know where to reach for their support-related queries.

3) Respond as Quickly as Possible

People expect a faster response through social messaging than through traditional modes of communication. 85% of customers on Facebook expect a response from companies within six hours while 64% of consumers on Twitter expect a response within one hour.

When it comes to responding to customers’ queries on social media, Amazon does a great job. They typically reply within ten minutes.

You must respond within a few hours no matter what, and within a few minutes if possible.

This doesn’t mean you need to have a social customer service team available 24/7 but it’s a good idea to set expectations to when your customers can expect a reply. eBay surely knows how to let people know when they can expect their support team to respond on Twitter.

4) Always Meet Negativity with Positivity

Customers’ might be frustrated and disappointed when posting queries on social media. Therefore, it is crucial to respond positively even if you feel that the customer is at fault.

Make sure you adjust the tone to match that of your customers. For example, if a user sounds frustrated then use a tone that’s apologetic and reassuring, just the way Airbnb does.

5) Take Things Offline Whenever Necessary

It is not possible to solve every problem on social media. Some queries might involve sensitive customer information that you (or they) shouldn’t be sharing publicly (such as the customer’s email id).

In these cases, you need to transfer the query to other channels, such as email or phone. However, simply telling the customer to contact you via other channels might sound rude and lacking empathy.

Therefore, it is crucial to use a friendly and helpful tone and assure that you’re not just handing them off to another team but you’re going to make things right.

6) Use Social Media Support Queries to Share Educational Content

Social media support channels are meant only to solve customers’ issues, or are they?

Brands like Adobe are using their customer support handle to share educational content enabling people to make the most out of their product.

Creating and sharing educational content (such as how-to or best practices videos) can help your customers use your product more effectively and will reduce the number of support requests that come in.

7) Create Blog Posts That Answers Most Common Customer Problems

Are there any issues that a lot of your customers are posting about? Or do you know about certain problems that your customers might be facing? If yes, then it is recommended to create blog posts revolving around those queries. Leverage copywriting skills to prepare your content because it will lead to higher engagements.

This way you can address the issue even before your customers contact you. It will also give them a place to understand the resolution of their problem in a better way (as there’s no limit on the number of characters on the blog posts like social media platforms).

Hootsuite is an excellent example of it. They create and share their blog’s link from their support handle to solve the most common queries of their customers.

8) Have Internal Best Practices for Responses

Last but not least, it is crucial to have internal best practices when responding to customers’ queries on social media. Why? Because your responses are visible to everyone on the platform and you wouldn’t want them to have a wrong image of your brand.

Best practices are all about ensuring your customer service is professional, friendly, and easily approachable. Clear guidelines can help you prevent intentional or accidental bias in your team’s responses which might create a bad impression of your brand.

What’s Next?

Now that you know the best ways to extend customer support on social media, it’s time to implement it. Create a team to handle your social media queries (if that’s feasible) and set guidelines to ensure that your responses are on-point and friendly.
















