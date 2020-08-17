Share the joy















8 Coding Projects You Could Try During COVID

Source – BBC.com

COVID-19 has taken the world by storm, and on top of the death toll and enormous economic cost, it has also given many of us way more time than we know how to use. If you’re not spending this extra time wisely, you can easily slip into bad habits and stagnation. Instead of spending every waking moment on your favorite streaming service, why not improve your programming skills and do something productive? Whether you’re a seasoned programmer or a newbie looking to challenge yourself, here are eight awesome programming projects to try while you’re stuck at home.

1) Port a Program

Things are better when they’re accessible, but sadly, many programs are only available on a limited number of operating systems. Maybe you want more people to access your application, or perhaps you think that a particular program could be better optimized on another operating system. Whatever your purposes may be, the process will be much smoother with the help of a robust virtual machine server like VMware.

2) Automate Routine Tasks

Some tasks are just so tedious and boring, so if you like saving time and enhancing your productivity, then consider automating some of your daily tasks. You can make programs to post to social media, respond to emails, back up your valuable data, scan, and file documents, and so much more. Even if you don’t care about enhancing your productivity, you can still come up with a wild array of excessive and goody tasks to streamline.

3) Web Scraper

Searching for data can be a real drag, so why not make your computer do the work for you? Web scrapers can search for data within your preferred parameters, and they can do it very efficiently. You can make the program store the data in spreadsheets, and it can even catalog data by type, source, and date. In fact, some people start a data aggregator website, realize how valuable it is to a select group of users and before you know it they are taking out an installment loan to finance what could be a company overnight. Knowledge is power, and real knowledge is based on data. With a vast collection of relevant data at your fingertips, you can make informed decisions and improve your work quality.

4) Make a Game

Games are a fun way to kill time, and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, you might have a lot of time on your hands. Many games might suit your fancy, but maybe they don’t check off all of the boxes. You probably have some fresh, unique ideas for a game, so why not give it the old school try? When building a game, you have to deal with a little bit of everything, so it’s a great way to improve some of the skills that you don’t typically use.

5) Map Maker

If you like fiction, tabletop role-playing games, cartography, or art, why not try your hand at a mapmaking program? Procedurally generated maps can be as simple or complex as you’d like them to be. You can even go as far as generating plate tectonics and geological patterns to make your map develop as realistically as possible. Whether you have an afternoon or an entire month to spend, you can scale the difficulty of your mapmaking program to your skillset and purposes.

6) Collaborate with Friends and Colleagues

If you and a group of people have an idea for a project, then it’s time to give it a try. With many skilled minds on the job, the possibilities are limitless. To ensure extra security and technical reliability, consider using a cloud computing service. Additionally, you could put more effort into team-building with your co-workers to try and make stronger relationships between co-workers who can’t even be in the same office.

7) Make a Website

Websites are ubiquitous in the modern era, and they are built upon a huge variety of design philosophies. You can construct the website or use online tools to optimize and improve one you already own. if you start from scratch, you can create a site about anything you want, and you can even make it serve a productive purpose. If you wish to promote your portfolio, create a forum for your favorite hobby, or design an interactive online tour of your home, you will encounter unique challenges and hiccups along the way. You will become a better programmer because of it.

8) Replicate Favorite Programs

At least one of your beloved programs leaves you scratching your head when you try to understand what’s going on under the hood. On the contrary, maybe you deal with a program that you know could be better optimized. Replicating these kinds of programs is a great way to exercise critical thinking skills, and you may end up with something useful in the end as long as you don’t infringe on any I-P or trademarks. Even if you assume that you’re likely to fail, the experience is worth it. At the very least, exploring the challenges and process of your favorite apps and programs will certainly give you some useful insights.

