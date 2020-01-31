Share the joy















7 Things to Check When Buying Your First Car

The UK is a nation of drivers. If you’ve just passed your test, congratulations. You’ve now joined the estimated 34 million others who hold a driving licence, according to data. For a lot of people in the same position, the next step is buying your first car. It’s an exciting time – but it can also be a stressful time. There are so many different options and so much for new drivers to think about.

It doesn’t have to be difficult, however. Here are seven things to look out for if you’re about to buy your first car. And knowing what’s what can help you make the choice that’s right for you.

Budget

Unless you’ve won the lottery or saved hard while you’ve been learning, the chances are your first set of wheels isn’t going to be an Aston Martin Valkyrie. Set a budget you can afford and stick to it. Even a modest amount of money can go a long way with some of the great used car deals out there.

Insurance

The cost of insuring a car is a real concern for new drivers – especially young ones. While there are things you can do to reduce your insurance bill, it’s always worth finding out which insurance band covers the car you’ve got your eye on. It could save you in the long run.

Running costs

Like insurance, there are other costs that are part and parcel of running a car. Some are cheaper to run than others. Tax, fuel and servicing costs –these costs all add up. So, it’s worth looking at those models like the Peugeot 208, Fiat 500 or Vauxhall Corsa that offer reliability and fuel economy.

Parts and paperwork

Before you commit to buying your first car, always check that its parts are in full working order. For some, it can be as simple as looking at them (e.g. tyres). For others (e.g. engine), you might want to get a pre-purchase inspection.

It’s important to check the paperwork to make sure everything stacks up too. Is the V5 registration document (or logbook) as it should be? Can you get its service history? Does it have a current MOT? If one or more of these is missing or not known, it should set alarm bells ringing.

Engine type

Is your first car going to be a petrol or diesel engine? Even if your first car is a hybrid, you’ll need to know what fuel you’re putting in it. You can even now find amazing deals on used fully-electric cars.

Car size

For some new drivers, it can be daunting heading out for the first time on your own. So, don’t make it harder for yourself by buying a car that’s bigger than you need? For a daily commute, a supermini does the job to perfection. If you have a family to fit in, then tailor your search accordingly.

Safety features

Sadly, new drivers are more at risk of having an accident than others. Nearly a quarter of 18-24-year olds crash within two years of passing their test, according to road safety charity Brake. That’s why it can be a sensible idea to look at the Euro NCAP safety rating of your first car. The score tells you how safe your car will keep you if you have an accident, as well as your passengers and other road users.

