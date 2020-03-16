7 Reasons Your Facebook Marketing is Not Converting

Share the joy















Facebook marketing should give you more fans and leads. After all, it has two billion users around the world. It should give you a platform to reach a wider audience. But it is not happening in your case.

Many businesses are giving up on Facebook ads because they are not working. However, this type of marketing should work if you know about navigating the system.

In this post, let us talk about the possible reasons your ads do not convert.

1.) Incorrect Selection of Audience

It could be too narrow or too broad. if it is too narrow, you will exhaust the segment quickly. It can increase the cost per click.

If it is too broad, you will fail to serve your ad to individuals who might be interested in your service. You are also risking paying clicks that do not convert to customers.

To fix it, make sure to narrow or tighten up your net with the use of “and,” depending on your case.

2.) Not Targeting Ads Properly

Facebook ads must be shown to people who are interested in your offer. If your ads are poorly targeted, they are shown to people who don’t care about your products. These people will see them out of curiosity but they are not really interested.

To improve your targeting, you must know your audience. From there, you can establish an audience profile. If you know your ideal customer, your ads are likely shown to the right people.

That’s why it is vital to create a buyer persona. You may check out Facebook’s Audience Insights to help you know your customers.

3.) Bid Too Low

Each time you create a campaign, your ads will compete against thousands of other brands and companies. And you are likely competing against those companies with a huge budget.

However, Facebook does not always consider pricing. Keep in mind that it will consider bid price, relevance, and quality, as well as estimated action rates.

Facebook will calculate the total value of your ads through those factors. You need to maximize those three factors.

That’s why when you bid, you need to bid an appropriate price. If it is too low, it will not guarantee delivery. Your ads will appear rarely.

Hence, you may wish to adjust your bid. Bid higher or switch to the lowest cost but without a cap.

You may also need to shift to “Automatic” under Bid amount. With this option, you are allowing Facebook to set your bids price to maximize the most link clicks.

However, you need to monitor your spending. If you set your bid to automatic, you might be overspending and you are not getting enough results.

If you are still not getting results, you should go back to custom audience targeting. Reevaluate it because the targeting might be too precise.

4.) Message Mismatch

You need to leverage the details you have gathered through Facebook Insights. Use the information to create ads that can speak to every segment.

For that reason, you should experiment with variations of your ad.

5.) Adjust Your Ad

After you have fixed the issues and you are still not getting conversions, you might want to adjust how your ads look. If your ad receives low CTR, then it is a sign that your ad creative is not click-worthy.

Your CTR should be above 5%. Keep in mind that this platform is visual. Thus, you must ensure that your ads catch the attention of your custom audience.

To help you create a click worth ad, make sure to study what your competition is doing. You may also study ads that are not within your niche. If their ads are working, you may apply them to your niche.

Another solution is to use the right call-to-action.

You should also write a persuasive text. It must convince your audience to click on your ad and convert it.

It is easy to write a better copy if you know who your customers are. Find out about their problems and wants. Then, know about their objections about your offer.

Once you know more about your audience, you can effectively write a copy that will speak to them. It can persuade them to click on your offer.

Then, make sure to include a CTA. In that way, your audience will know what to do next after seeing your ad.

6.) Incorrect Campaign

Most businesses would choose to increase the likes on their page hoping that when they show ads to individuals who liked their page, it would drive conversions.

But remember that a Facebook like does not necessarily convert your fans into customers.

Experiment on your ad’s objective. Run your ads for a week and see how it goes.

7.) Testing

Testing will help you know which ad resonates with your audience. Many companies had to go through a lot of testing just to find an ad that offers optimal results. You, too, must experiment with different campaigns.

That said, you must create various versions of the same ad. You can split-test a campaign to help you out. Allow ad variations to run for a few days. Every day, you must check your data to know whether or not your ad is working.

After a few days, you will know which ad is producing site conversion. You should not only focus on the images when split testing. Try experimenting with a copy of your ad.

Your Facebook marketing will depend on the product you are selling, your site, objective and intended user experience. Too much or too little may negatively affect your results.

Experimenting with your ads will help you optimize your ad campaigns. Keep in mind that there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to Facebook marketing.

You must conduct various tests to find out what your audience really wants to see from your ad. Just because you are offering coupons does not mean that your audience will convert.

Facebook marketing ads can be useful in increasing traffic to your site and sales. However, if they are not giving you enough ROI, then it might be time for you to adjust your ads.

