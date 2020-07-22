Share the joy















6 types of online learning resources for college students

Today’s college students will never know the struggles of students from 10-20 years ago. Lugging textbooks around campus or spending hours in the library sifting through encyclopedias, books, and newspaper clippings to complete an assignment, are things of the past. In fact, the internet and other technological innovations have even made it possible for students to earn a degree without ever having to set foot in a brick and mortar college.

While getting an education these days might be more convenient, obtaining a degree, certificate, and/or license still requires students to put their best foot forward. Fortunately, there are more digital platforms and resources available to make the journey easier for students to manage. If you or someone you know is heading to college, here are some online learning tools to help them along the way.

1) Time Management Applications

One of the biggest challenges college students face is time management. Trying to manage their school schedule, jobs, and other responsibilities are quite a struggle. Fortunately, there are time management applications that can help. There are student planners and calendars, project management applications, to-do lists, distraction-blocking apps, and even note-taking apps to help students streamline processes and manage their time more efficiently. Students are encouraged to do some research and perhaps try a few of these platforms to see which works best.

2) Cloud-Based Storage/Filesharing Applications

Long gone are the days of handing in physical papers. Most assignments are now shared via email between students and teachers. Advanced cloud-based storage and filesharing applications, allow students to create, edit, save, and share, assignments from virtually anywhere. That means no more worrying about saving to flash drives, no trying to figure out which device you saved it on, and no more stressing if hardware malfunctions.

3) Search Engines

Search engines like Google and Bing will be instrumental in helping you through college. It simplifies the research process when trying to complete assignments or study for a test. With a few keywords, students have immediate access to thousands of websites filled with information necessary to expand their knowledge and enhance their studies. This saves students tons of time on studying and research and provides them with access to information that would otherwise be overlooked.

4) Videos

Videos are another online resource college students should utilize. Videos are often easier to comprehend and retain than in-class lectures and textbooks. Many platforms allow students to access videos for free. For example, a nursing student can use Level Up RN’s nursing flashcards and instruction videos to further expand their knowledge in complex subjects like human anatomy and pharmacology medications. From instructor-led lectures and demonstrations to simulations and student/learner-generated videos, these online resources can be very effective for visual and auditory learners.

5) Practice Tests

Tests are a vital tool used in colleges to test the knowledge and understanding of students. While attending classes, taking notes, and reading textbooks can help students to pass tests, online resources like practice tests can increase retention rates and test scores. Whether students are taking an entrance exam, mid-terms, standardized tests, finals, or career-related tests (the BAR, HESI nursing exam, MCAT, etc), online practice tests allow students to identify areas of strength and weakness to improve their chances of passing the actual test.

6) Student Communities

Online communities have become increasingly popular. These are platforms for like-minded individuals who share similar interests in various topics. As not everyone understands the struggles of obtaining a higher education, having a community of students as support can help you academically and emotionally. Online communities allow you to collaboratively ask questions, share stories, give advice, and cultivate positive relationships that can help you throughout your educational journey.

It goes without saying that modern technology has enhanced educational experiences for students by leaps and bounds. When trying to accomplish something as challenging as obtaining a higher education, students are reminded to take advantage of resources like those listed above.

Share the joy













