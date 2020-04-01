Share the joy















5 Ways to Protect Data from Falling into Wrong Hands

Are you stressed about falling your private information and data in the wrong hands? Then, employ the below-mentioned security tips to protect your data. Besides, learn about the lawful processing of personal data to get more control over it, just like presented by the GDPR. Check on the Zivver to read a collection of articles to help your understand more about GDPR legislation.

#1: Use Data Security Software

The No.1 on my list comes to the use of up-to-date security software to protect confidential data. If you happen to ignore the updates of your network security applications, it can be a potential risk for your data. You’ve given the opportunity to the invaders. Thus, you must set auto-reminders to remind you of the latest updates for anti-virus and anti-malware software.

You can also invest in innovative data protection tools to get better control over data. It helps you manage all types of data. With up-to-date data security software, you can control platforms & interfaces, safely share the data with third parties, and devise restricted policies for data security. It is suggested to visit Zivver to learn more about online security.

#2: Offer Limited Access

If you aim to gain better control, you must provide restricted access. It is sensible on your end when you happen to draw lines with whom and for how long you want to share your data. If you fail to do so, you can expect that intruders getting access to your data. Hence, it is significant to segregate your public access data and private data. And let everybody access the data accordingly.

I won’t be wrong here to mention that 80% to 90% of data breaches cases arise due to weak passwords and incapable security systems. You must set strong/unique passwords and allow restricted access to protect your data against vulnerable activities and cyber-attacks. Encrypt your data when sharing across with less-trusted networks.

#3: Follow Two-Factor Authentication

When looking for an added security to safeguard your important data and information, you must consider two-factor authentication. Two-factor or multi-factor authentication provides guaranteed access to a computer user after he has successfully presented two or more proofs to an authentication mechanism. It delivers another layer of protection in combination with a solid password.

For instance, when a user inputs a password, he is required to enter another passcode sent to his phone or email. It is safe when a user has to input the code to get site access. It is even safer when a code comes through an authenticator app instead of a typical SMS message.

#4: Monitor Wireless Network Security

Regularly monitor your wireless network security to protect data. In current times, almost everyone relies on a wireless network to conduct different activities online, at any time, and from anywhere. But these days, wireless networks are huge targets for intruders, hackers, or cybercriminals. Therefore, the responsibility lies on your shoulders to avert external threats like hijacking Wi-Fi details and accessing your private data.

You must devise added measures to secure your wireless network. One of the best things you can do is to disable the SSID broadcasting function. You can also attempt to set a strong password for your router device to limit unauthorized access.

#5: Overwrite Deleted Files

While you are employing measures like password protection and email encryption, you must also focus on the deleted data to avert confidential data falling into the wrong hands. Perhaps, you have no idea that mere data deletion from a website browser, emails, and hard drive are not enough. It is feasible for hackers to recover deleted files and data conveniently. Hence, start using reliable wiping programs to overwrite deleted material on your storage devices to mitigate the risk of deleted files being recovered.

