5 UK cycling hotspots to try out in 2020

Is it time to stretch your legs and get back in the saddle? With public concern over the environment at an all-time high, many are searching for eco-friendly alternatives to long haul air travel and jumping on trains and bikes instead.

The UK contributes a seemingly endless supply of cycling champions nowadays, and it’s hosting an increasing number of world-class events too. Whether you’re inspired to take on a sporting challenge or simply want to experience a different kind of holiday, here are five cycling hotspots to try out in 2020.

Yorkshire

It’s fair to say that word has got out about Yorkshire’s cycling routes.

Host to three days of the Tour de France in 2014 and its very own Tour de Yorkshire in 2019, the county offers terrain to challenge even the hardiest of cycling veterans with its mix of sharp climbs and even sharper descents.

The Lake District

Already a popular destination with walkers, the Lake District has also long been famed for its 65km Lakeland Loop cycle circuit. You’ll need to be at your best to take in the spectacular views of the surrounding landscape, however – its climbs feature gradients of as high as 30%.

Don’t forget to pack some energy bars for the way up!

London

From the opening ceremony to team GB’s medal-winning heroics, the 2012 London Olympic Games was a memorable event for a whole host of reasons. Why not relive some of the glory on the Box Hill Olympic Circuit?

The 19km route along the Surrey Hills is rewarding for beginners and seasoned riders alike.

Brighton

Brighton might be famed for its beach and nightlife, but many are now waking up to its incredible cycling routes too. You can spend several days exhausting yourself in the hills before heading into town to toast to your efforts.

Getting to your starting point by rail is a great way to save on emissions. Booking trains from Burgess Hill to Brighton in advance could also help you cut down on costs.

The Scottish Highlands

Do you fancy getting a little further off the beaten track? Quieter than elsewhere in the UK but no less beautiful, Scotland’s Highland roads offer lengthy rides against a stunning backdrop of mountains and castles.

The Assynt Achiltibuie Circuit stretches for a full 117km if you’re feeling up to it.

Will you be ditching airports and motorways for rail routes and cycle tracks this year?

