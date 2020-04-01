Share the joy















5 tips on how to provide a college fund for your kids

The cost of college just keeps going up, with most students taking on thousands of dollars in debt just to get an education. To help your child avoid that amount of borrowing, try some of these simple techniques for creating a college fund.

1) Tight Budgeting

Most of us have a handle on our set expenses, but we don’t always have full control of the costs that vary from month to month. Setting limits on how much you spend eating out, buying clothes, or on entertainment can free up a surprising amount of cash.

Start by simply tracking those expenses for a couple of months. You may be so surprised at how much you’re spending that you make changes without having to create any rules for yourself. From there, you simply stick with those changes and put the extra money in a savings account.

2) Smart Shopping

Learning how to work the retail system can pay big dividends. Coupons are an obvious choice. Use online sources or your weekly newspaper to gather discounts that will cut the costs of ordinary purchases.

Don’t stop there. Many restaurants and stores have loyalty clubs that offer special discounts or build up points for later redemption. The best part is that the results are shown on your receipt. If you saved $15 at the grocery store, don’t spend it. Set that $15 aside in the college fund. It will grow quickly!

3) Prepare a Backup Plan

While in the process of getting the college fund set up, you might not have the additional income to also add to your regular savings account. During this time be aware of possible financial pitfalls or sudden emergencies that you might need financial help to get past. Have a few options already picked out as a contingency plan to help deal with the emergency.

If you do find yourself facing an unexpected financial emergency, you may consider short-term options such as fast cash loans online, credit cards, or using home equity. Just remember to get the emergency taken care of then get back to diligently saving as soon as possible.

4) Creating Side Hustles

We can’t always increase our earnings at work, but there are many ways to earn money in our spare time. The best part is that kids can get involved too, providing a valuable opportunity for financial lessons.

Your enterprise can go any direction you want. If you have a garden, increase its size and sell what you don’t use. Just having the garden to begin with will lower your grocery bill, and with a little extra work, it can generate some money directly. Consider dog-walking services, babysitting, and lawn mowing and cleanup as options for the whole family to work in.

5) Selling Unneeded Items

Nobody is going to finance a college education with yard sales, but it can be helpful to sell unused clothing, electronics, and other items. Don’t wait; if you sell clothes while they’re still in style and technology while it’s still current, you’ll get a lot more money for it. If you cash in on those items while the kids are young, you can put the money in an interest-bearing account and watch it grow.

By the time they’re ready to go to college, you may be surprised at how much has accumulated. It could easily be enough for a couple semesters’ worth of books–all from sacrificing things that you didn’t even need.

College isn’t getting any cheaper, so it won’t get any easier to get the money it takes to pay for it. You need to develop a good plan to not only capture extra money but grow it as well so that your child will get the education they deserve without starting life in debt.

