5 Tips for High-Converting Online Real Estate Listings

For real estate agents, representing a homeowner in the sale of their home is a big responsibility. And while there are lots of moving parts involved in the process of marketing a property, online listings play a catalytic role.

Do you know how to make the most out of listings to generate faster, higher sales for your clients? We’ll explore all of that and more in this article.

5 Tips, Techniques, and Strategies

Whether it’s an MLS listing, Zillow listing, dedicated real estate website landing page, or some other type of listing, the following tips should prove helpful in generating more leads and driving better quality conversions.

1) Use High-Quality Imagery

In today’s digital world, pictures sell real estate. If you get your photography right, your job becomes a whole lot easier.

Research shows that homes with high-quality listing photos sell 32 percent faster. Likewise, the number of pictures matters. While a home with one image spends an average of 70 days on market, those with 20 photos go under contract within 32 days. There’s also a bump in value. For homes in the $200,000 to $1 million range, quality photos improve the sale price by $3,000 to $11,000, on average.

While a lot of realtors try to take their own photos – or ask sellers to provide a few images – it’s well worth your time to pay for a professional real estate photographer to come in and snap some quality shots.

2) Use the Inverted Pyramid Method

In journalism school, journalists are taught to write using an inverted pyramid structure. This method says that you start with the most essential information at the beginning of the copy and then flesh out the details as you move on.

The inverted pyramid approach works with human psychology. It acknowledges that people have short attention spans and attempts to provide the most significant information while the reader is still engaged. Then, should the reader stick around, they can indulge in less important details.

While it’s typically a journalistic way of writing, this methodology is also effective when crafting real estate listing copy. Touch on what matters most – like location, number of rooms, updates, and other major selling points. Then, if you have space, feel free to go crazy with details.

3) Use These Words and Terms

“There are numerous factors involved in the sale of any piece of property, but certain elements have more influence than others,” Green Residential mentions. “And while a lot of attention deservedly goes to design, features, pricing, and listing photography, it would be unwise to ignore the importance of words.”

Something as simple as a word can have a significant impact on how well received your listing is. Research shows that words/terms like “luxurious, captivating, impeccable, remodeled, spacious, open concept, natural light, fenced backyard, and kid-friendly neighborhood” all provide a positive lift.

4) Reduce Friction

Friction is anything that stands in the way of turning a lead into a customer. It’s something that delays, distracts, or dissuades an online user from following through on a call-to-action – like scheduling a showing or emailing to find out more information. If you want to develop high-converting listings, you must reduce and eliminate friction.

One of the best ways to reduce friction is to get rid of unnecessary distractions – i.e. anything that draws people away from the information that matters most. Stick to the facts and let your listing photos and description tell the story. Don’t get so caught up in unimportant details that you lead prospective buyers astray. Easy does it!

5) Leverage Social Media

Social media is a natural fit for driving traffic to a real estate listing. Everyone knows someone who is in the market for a house and a well-timed post or advertisement can gain serious traction – especially in hot markets and close-knit communities. Here’s a helpful guide on how to use social media for the best results.

Get Better Results

There’s no single recipe for successful real estate listings. Every property is unique and requires its own distinct approach. Having said that, the aforementioned tips and techniques are pretty universal in their application. Leverage them accordingly and optimize as you see fit!

