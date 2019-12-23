Share the joy















5 Ecommerce Website Design Best Practices That Increase Conversions

A successful online store offers more than just quality products. The best internet retailers have highly advanced ecommerce website designs. Their designs promote functionality for the consumer while maximizing sales and conversions. Successful online shops also market themselves through attractive homepages and easy-to-read content. As a business owner, you cannot leave your design up to your ecommerce platform template. You need to create a unique site to stand out from other online stores. Use the following ecommerce website design best practices to increase conversions.

1) Optimize Your Site for Mobile

One of the best ecommerce website design best practices is to optimize your site for mobile. A mobile-friendly website allows potential customers to shop easily. Consumers shopping at home can browse your products on their desktops. Simultaneously, shoppers on-the-go can purchase items right from their smartphones. Ensure that your site effectively transfers over to various smartphone and tablet screens. Then, consumers can buy you products from anywhere. In addition, mobile optimization can also increase your Google rankings. The popular search engine judges websites on their mobile-readiness. Therefore, mobile-friendly ecommerce stores reach more consumers in several ways. Boost your conversions with this website design best practice.

2) Improve Your Search Function

Moreover, improve your ecommerce website’s search function to drive more sales. You have numerous options for embedding a search bar into your site. You can include one at the very top of your homepage or at the bottom. Many sites also have navigation bars that follow the visitor as they scroll down the homepage. Regardless of the option you choose, ensure that your search bar is noticeable. More so, you need to offer the best search results possible. Optimize your navigation with BigCommerce site search in your store. This type of tool filters results based on user preference and activity. Use it to provide visitors with relevant search results to increase sales. Make your site as convenient as possible by following this ecommerce website design best practice.

3) Utilize White Space

The best ecommerce websites also utilize white space. You need to include plenty of information on your site. However, you do not want to bombard your viewers with too much content. Sites that do not use enough white space usually overwhelm consumers. Visitors typically leave overwhelming sites without making a purchase. When you maintain a decent amount of white space, your site looks clean. This attracts visitors and persuades them to stay longer to explore. Use your margins to keep images and text far enough apart from one another. Use white space to draw attention to call to actions as well. Keep this advice in mind as you optimize your ecommerce website design.

4) Include Interactive Elements

Moreover, include interactive elements in your ecommerce store’s design. The key to convincing visitors to purchase your products is to keep them engaged. The longer a consumer spends on a site, the more likely they are to make a purchase. Keep visitors on your site with special features like product comparisons. Consider showing your consumers how products line up next to one another. Showcase each product’s size, material and color with interactive tools. Use videos to show consumers how items are used in everyday life as well. These features drive more conversions than long, written product descriptions. Hence, this is a great strategy for increasing your sales through engagement.

5) Incorporate Quality Photos

In addition to the above ecommerce web design best practices, use quality photos. Several consumers refrain from purchasing products online because they cannot see or feel them in real life. Put an end to this common consumer fear with clear, high-resolution photos. Provide your audience with several pictures of the same product. Take one close-up photo of the product’s material. Then, take one further away to show the item in its entirety. Finally, showcase a person using the product. Take your product pages to the next level with 360 degree views. Incorporate quality photos into your ecommerce web design to attract consumers.

Selling in-demand products is only half of the ecommerce business battle. You also need to maintain a highly functional web design. Begin improving your site by optimizing for mobile. Make finding products more convenient for consumers with an advanced search function. Use white space to keep your site clean. With more white space, you can separate crucial elements as well. The best sites also use interactive features to engage with visitors. Finally, take professional photographs of your products. Include them in your product pages to show consumers how high-quality your items are. Follow these ecommerce website design best practices to increase conversions.

