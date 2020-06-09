Share the joy















4 tips on how to protect your company against a data breach

Any business worth its salt operates online in this day and age, as booms in online retail and services, as well as the advancements in mobile technology, have altered the way we consume products and services for good.

Well over four-fifths of UK businesses have some form of online presence, and all have an obligation to handle any data processed securely and safely.

Customer banking details, addresses, or sensitive documents could all be at risk of hacking if proper measures are not taken – here we will look at some major cybersecurity threats and how to protect against them.

1) Are your barriers strong enough?

Using a firewall to protect against viruses is a must, but make sure you are using an updated version that will differentiate between harmful malware and friendly bots, like Google’s crawlers – a crucial tool to use if you are trying to attract traffic to a website, for example.

Similarly, are people required to enter credentials to access sensitive areas of your company’s online archives? A simple username and password may not be strong enough – especially if staff are not mandated to update their details regularly, opening up vulnerabilities to hacking.

Adding a PIN to the username/password journey ensures greater barriers to potential criminals, while keeping them updated regularly keeps staff on their toes with regards to cyber safety.

2) Get there ahead of the hackers

Rather than hope everything is secure, only for others to find weaknesses in your defences, find the holes in your security and patch them up before others do.

By ‘hacking’ into your own systems, you will be able to uncover areas of vulnerability and keep the data safe.

3) Secure proper backing

Despite all the measures you might take to protect your company’s electronic assets, they will always be at risk of an attack. So, as well as employing preventative measures, it pays to prepare for worst-case scenarios as well.

Using a legal team with tech expertise such as Withers will mean that not only are you covered, but their knowledge and passion can open up new doors to develop and grow your business further.

4) Education, education, education

Putting all the electronic defences in the world in place is no good if someone is working in a coffee shop and strolls off to buy another pastry with their laptop left open and logged in.

The principles of data safety must be drummed into employees of any business that handles information. The GDPR has outlined many of these standards over recent years. If your staff are not fully trained, then you must make sure they are ASAP.
















