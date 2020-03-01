Share the joy















4 tips on how to build your sales dream team

Did you know that 1 out of every 8 jobs in the US is a fulltime sales position? That’s 12.5% of all jobs.

Maybe that’s why it seems like everyone calls themselves a salesperson these days. Yet finding a good one can sometimes prove difficult.

Building a team full of superstars is hard, and it should be. Otherwise, everyone would have one. When attempting to build your sales dream team, here are a few things to keep in mind.

1) Look at Industry and Experience, not Just Industry Experience

It’s easy to assume that you need someone with experience selling in your industry. That would be great, but don’t limit yourself to just those candidates.

Look for people who simply have great sales experience. It’s easier to teach an amazing salesperson about your industry than it is to teach someone from your industry to be amazing.

At the same time, maybe someone with industry experience, outside of the sales side of things, could boost your team. If you sell equipment to construction companies, buyers may respond to a former construction foreman.

2) Train and Up-train

The more you train and prepare your staff during onboarding, the fewer mistakes you will see on the phones or during sales visits. Invest heavily in training, particularly if you’re in a very niche market.

But learning shouldn’t end after training. Host ongoing training sessions, weekly huddles, or lunch-and-learns to give your team a chance to learn from each other.

You can also ensure that all of your sales personnel and processes are exactly where they need to be by bringing in a company that specializes in sales effectiveness training. For example, 360 Leads is a top B2B sales lead generation company that can help you supercharge your sales staff.

3) Ensure That They Have Time to Sell

It’s also been estimated that today’s sales professional is only spending about a third of their time on actual selling. The rest of their day goes to non-sales tasks like preparing complex quotes, prospecting, qualifying leads, and sending emails.

At this point in your business’ journey, a CRM or automation software may seem out of reach. However, as you add more clients and salespeople, ask yourself how much more money you could earn if your sales team spent more time closing deals.

4) Embrace Diversity

Diversity is an asset to any workforce. Be open to salespeople of all ages! There is always a lot of value in adding a proven vet over 50 to your team, particularly in a sales role. Even if you’re selling software, a lot of the B2B decision-makers you will speak to will be senior staff with gray hair.

As you can see, building your dream team doesn’t mean just hiring the best people. It means knowing where to find the diamond in the rough sales superstars, and giving everyone on your team the chance to be their very best.

A great sales team is not something you build once. It’s something you maintain every single day.

