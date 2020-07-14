Share the joy















4 Tech Tips to Put You Ahead of Your Competitors

We all know how fast new technologies are evolving, with robotics merging with AI to create machines that are fully capable of learning being just one example, and existing and emerging technologies can really benefit a business in so many ways. There are very few companies that can boast they make the best possible use of tech, as there are always areas to improve, and with that in mind, here are a few tech tips to make your organisation a little more efficient.

1) Switch To The Cloud

Many companies, small and large, have put all of their data on the cloud, which offers several advantages; you always have a back-up in place, plus authorised people can access data from any location, at any time. When a customer calls and has a query about a previous order, the employee can bring up all the client’s data in an instant, saving time. Cyber-security would be provided by the network company you use to create your cloud network, and as you are the boss, you control everything from your user-friendly screen. If you have salespeople out in the field, they can access customer data from their smartphone, plus your office staff can use headsets to allow free movement while in dialogue.

2) The Mobile App

Hardly new tech, the mobile app sector is still very much in its infancy, and there are many benefits for those who have their own mobile app designed and built. Aside from being a platform for your customers to place orders, you can send your promotional content via the app, delivering engaging content right to your customers’ screens. It is unlikely any of your rivals have their own mobile app, and when you consider that you will eventually need this product one day, why not create it now and reap the benefits? If you’re UK based, a reliable technology partner such as Clockers software development company in London have got what it takes to create the perfect mobile app or any type of software for your business.

3) VoIP Communication

If you’re not already using Voice over Internet Protocol, you should prioritise this, as it will cut your communications costs significantly. Every single employee can access the VoIP system and with face to face video features, you can hold team meetings remotely. Using an Internet-based system keeps costs down, and your telephone bills will show just how much you can save by switching to VoIP solutions.

4) Digital Signage

If you are a retailer, why not explore the potential that digital LED signage offers? This will certainly grab your customers’ attention and it is likely to encourage passers-by to drop in. It doesn’t stop at shop window and retail signage, as you can hire time on the big digital ad screens we are now seeing everywhere, which gets your message out in a smart way.

Tech moves at such a rate – what is cutting edge today is obsolete in a few years – and if you ask yourself, “Is my company making the best possible use of new tech?” The answer is almost certainly no. Talk to a leading tech provider with a view to making your organisation more efficient and see what they have to say.

