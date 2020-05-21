Share the joy















4 Reliable Apps to Transfer Money Online

Nowadays, money transfer apps come in handy when you think about paying for your bills, debt payments, insurance premiums, mortgage payments, and online shopping, etc. With just a single tap on your smartphone, you can securely facilitate the money transfer transaction. Here I’m going to list down four best reliable money transfer apps for both Android and iOS users:

Venmo

Venmo app is the most convenient option to pay and get paid. Undoubtedly, it is considered a reliable and trusted app by tens of millions of people. Venmo is expected to gain considerable attention from its users in the upcoming years as this app makes the fund transfer process incredibly easy. It is a secure app and is available to both Android and iOS users. It works well with a bank-grade security system so that Venmo users don’t have to worry about hackers. Payment process costs nothing to execute whether it is paid with Venmo balance, bank account, or debit card. However, if the payment is made with a credit card, you can expect to pay a 3% fee.

Western Union

Up next, I’ve Western Union on my list, which is quite a handy app to support multiple payment methods. If you aim to conduct money transfer transactions frequently, and you’re looking for a convenient mobile payment app, then it is best to install WU to help you with your tasks. This app entirely focuses on maintaining the security of its users by allowing trackable transactions. WU is one of the first names that comes to your mind when you think of money transfers. It is a fast, safe, and an easy option to send money to India, China, Europe, Mexico, and 200+ international territories. With Touch ID feature on your smartphone, you can transfer funds with just a press of the thumb, while employing the card scanning feature.

Azimo

Azimo is a well-renowned money transfer app that lets you transfer funds to your family, friends, or business contacts located in other countries. Many users believe that Azimo offers fast and affordable money transfers. If you’ve got Azimo on your mobile device, then you can surely send funds to a mobile wallet, bank account, and any secure cash pickup location. Azimo offers the first two transfers for free. It is an instant app that provides money transfers within an hour and is currently operative in more than 80 countries. However, the service is available to 25 European countries, 200+ international territories, and in eight languages. This app is available for both Android and iOS users.

Google Pay

Lastly, I’ve Google Pay on my list that lets you pay with a tap. Google Pay is actually a new and better version of the old Google Pay Send. The updated version allows you to send and receive funds to and from your friends, family, and business contacts. To access the app, use your fingerprint sensor. Then, you can choose to send or request a money option at the bottom right in your app. Google Pay has to offer easy-to-understand and easy-to-use interface to its mobile users. With this app, you can send and receive money in no time. And, it lets you request the same amount of money up to five people simultaneously.

Share the joy













