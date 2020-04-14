4 Reasons Why Your Data Might Not Be Safe Online.

Share the joy















4 Reason Why Your Data Might Not Be Safe Online

Technology has improved vastly from the days of floppy disks and pixelated black screens. Ways before smartphones were put in the hands of every man, woman, and child; there used to be a time when human interaction used to be so much more than virtual communication. Your computer, which you might think of as this multipurpose machine, is actually just a subfolder within a subfolder. All computers and smartphones are built upon a structure spread across a network.

Now, anyone who understands this structure can easily find a backdoor into your folders and fish you for sensitive information and if you don’t have a reputable company like Zivver to secure your online communication, you might be exposed to a lot of threats. Where the internet has made a lot of things easier for it, it has also enabled hackers and extortionists to use it for their advantage. In a world where knowledge is everything, let me impart a little wisdom onto you so that you can make your online image as secure as possible.

Your Government Is Spying on You

Now, if you are as oblivious as most of the population, you might think that the government is out there to save you. But, in reality, the level of ongoing privacy breach is very alarming. You can take a hint from the NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, who is just one of the many faces who have come out to warn people what their governments are doing to them. No matter who you are, what you do, or where you do it, your government agency will spy on you. Every time you log in somewhere, these agencies map you and collect information about you.

Even If You Aren’t, Your Company Might Be at Risk of a Hack

Let’s assume that you have taken it upon yourself to block all the holes through which your privacy might get leaked. You have no social media accounts, you don’t shop online, and you don’t have any personal information on the internet. However, most of us do have an email id and our information saved at our company. Most of the businesses you come in contact with save your information. Recently, a lot of laws like the GDPR have established some rules for the possession, distribution, and protection of data. You can read more about what you as an employee and employer can do to make yourself GDPR compliant so that you don’t get into any trouble.

Social Hacking is Easy

Even if you are extremely cautious of your online image, you might not realize how easy it is for hackers to get into your personal files if they want to. There have been a lot of incidents where official government websites have been hacked. If you think it can happen to them, what makes you bulletproof? Most of the hacks are initiated using social hacking as humans are the weakest link in the chain of data security. Hackers use phishing emails, fake identities, and malware to get into the system and compromise their whole privacy structure.

Your Digital Life Outlives You

Now, a thing that most people ignore is that whatever they post online is going to stay there for eternity. Even if no one is taking advantage of that information right now, anyone who feels like doing it can do it in the future. Every app you have installed, every website you have logged into, every social media account you have created has your personal information just lying around their database ready to be exploited. They can use and sell this information whenever they see fit to do so. So, in this world of connectivity, all of us are just puppets for corporates as they know all of our deepest secrets.

