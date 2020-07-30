Share the joy















4 Patenting Strategies: How to Protect Your Brand on Social Media

Social media is the lifeblood of any aspiring or established brand in the digital era. At the same time, it can also be problematic because of the ease with which content can be shared in a way that no one organization can hope to control it directly.

Thankfully there are a few ways to make sure that your brand is protected in the social sphere, and that you have the means to act if it is infringed upon or otherwise subverted in an unwanted way.

1) Patents are a powerful ally

Regardless of the product or service you are developing or have already launched, having a patent to back it up can be a boon, both in a social media context and more generally.

The advantage of obtaining patents is that you will then have undeniable evidence that you are the owner of a particular solution or system that you developed with your precious R&D budget. Then if any other business attempts to emulate and promote their copy on social media without getting the proper licensing permissions, you can find out about it and get the authorities involved, rather than being powerless to act.

2) Trademarks are impactful

Just as you can use patents to keep your core IP (Intellectual Property) from being exploited, you should also endeavor to leverage trademarks so that the defining elements of your brand cannot be brought into question or compromised by third parties.

Trademarks will not just allow you to take the helm of how your brand is presented on social media, but will also make it easier for you to offer your products and services on mainstream e-commerce marketplaces, since they will effectively prove that your organization is legitimate.

3) Consider your own output carefully

It is not just your brand which is at risk if you do not use the right social media strategies and patenting tactics; you might also fall foul of common mistakes made by businesses that are seeking to engage with audiences on sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

In essence, you need to avoid infringing upon the IP of other individuals and organizations in your posts, as much the same way as you would in any other area of your business. Many large brands have fallen at this particular hurdle and paid dearly as a result, so for smaller brands it is even more important to stay vigilant and aim to create unique, compelling content that is free from plagiarism.

4) Act with restraint

Going in with all guns blazing when you believe that a patent has been infringed or your brand has been sullied in some other way on social media may feel justified in the moment, but in the long run it is better to take a more measured approach.

This all comes down to the fact that social media is a public forum and brand perceptions can be altered in an instant if you are too rash with your use of this potentially valuable tool.

