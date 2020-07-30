Share the joy















4 Key Metrics to Look for in Marketing Analytics

Mastering the art of marketing analytics will lead to campaign success and a growing client base, but working out which metrics are the most impactful is a challenge.

To help you drill down into the data more effectively, here is a quick overview of which metrics should receive the most attention.

A word on using analytics platforms

Before diving into a discussion of metrics, it is worth mentioning that making use of a marketing analytics platform is essential in the digital era.

This is all the more appealing because of how competition is driving innovation in this arena, with a range of Datorama alternatives emerging to empower marketers with even more actionable info.

Whichever platform you choose, the benefits will be marked; metrics can be tracked and analysed automatically and insights can be gleaned with ease.

1) Site traffic

Paying close attention to the traffic that a website receives is about more than just looking at raw visitor numbers; you also need to assess this in terms of how newcomers are discovering the site, since their point of origin will tell you whether your marketing efforts are responsible.

Keeping tabs on the proportion of visitors who arrive directly by entering the site URL in their browser of choice, via clicks on paid search ads or through organic SERP appearances for landing pages will allow you to make informed strategy decisions going forward.

2) Conversion rates

No matter how much work you pour into a landing page, unless it actually turns casual visitors into leads or paying customers it will need to be tweaked or entirely overhauled.

Monitoring conversion rates is a breeze in most analytics platforms, although you also need to be able to interpret the data to see what is going wrong if lots of people are leaving the site without interacting further.

The reasons for low conversion rates can be multifaceted, from poor quality or irrelevant content to slow page load speeds. Measuring conversion rates will allow you to see if the changes you make are the right ones.

3) External links

Search algorithms still seriously consider the number of inbound links from reputable external sources that a website has when it comes to determining its rank. This is so because the inbound links indicate the given site’s quality and authority. Furthermore, inbound links lead to the assumption that the given site’s content is shareable and relevant enough to grab the attention of the users.

Of course too many external links or even bad inbound links can be deterimental for the SEO and hence there are multiple reasons to check up on this metric regularly.

4) Revenue

Without being aware of revenue generation, you will not be able to calculate the ROI of your marketing campaigns and will ultimately be unsure of whether you are pursuing the right tactics.

Conversely, if you manage this metric effectively you will be better equipped to determine whether or not your work is paying off and thus make decisions more efficiently.

