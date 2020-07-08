Share the joy















4 features to look in a virtual training web conferencing software

Web conferencing software have emerged as an essential online service at a time when most of us are confined within our homes.

From enabling project collaboration for the businesses that are still in operation to keeping family members in remote locations connected, web conferencing software have definitely made the quarantine life a little bit easier.

Another area where web conferencing software have emerged as lifesavers is training and education. As educational institutions realised that the current global emergency will disrupt life for several months, many of them started delivering classes virtually.

Being inspired by this movement, even corporates have started engaging in virtual training. If you and your organisation fall in this category, you may have realized that there are a number of important decisions you must take before you can start delivering virtual training to employees.

One such decision is choosing the best web conferencing software for your organisation’s training needs.

In this article, we will discuss the training-specific features you must look out for in your training web conferencing software.

Let us begin:

1) Virtual Whiteboard

As the name suggests, a virtual whiteboard mimics the utility of a whiteboard in a digital environment, in real-time. This feature enables trainers to deliver training in a way that is familiar for the learners.

Modern virtual whiteboards come loaded with smart features that can interpret mathematical and chemical equations in human handwriting and present them in a neat, easy-to-understand format.

For corporate training, virtual whiteboards can be used to create flowcharts and diagrams to simplify complex concepts. The features of a virtual whiteboard can further be used to boost learner engagement. For instance, a trainer can create a diagram and ask the learners to create their own versions using a concept taught during a training session.

2) Instant Messaging

Thankfully, most web conferencing software provide this feature. However, it is too important to be left out from this list.

An instant messaging feature allows learners to post their questions without interrupting the flow of the lesson. It also provides trainers the questions in a consolidated format, allowing them to address each query one-by-one, ensuring they don’t miss out on any.

Instant messaging features ensure a virtual lesson is not just a trainer shouting instructions at the learners and helps add an interactive element to the training session. Such features also allow learners to interact with each other and share their point of views with their peers, adding an element of social learning to the mix.

3) Built-In Video Recording

When you are delivering online training to employees that are working from home, it is possible that some employees may not be able to attend the training session at a specified time. This can be due to a number of reasons ranging from official responsibilities (deadlines) to technical glitches.

In order to ensure such employees don’t miss out on important training lectures, it is important to make sure the lecture is made available to them in the form of a video.

A built-in video recording feature will allow you to do this without involving any sort of extra effort.

If you do have the time bandwidth, it is a good idea to spend a little bit of time to edit raw footage of the lecture for time and eliminate the instances where unimportant discussions are taking place during the training session.

4) Multicam Feature

As the name suggests, a multicam feature allows multiple users to come live on the video conference. This can have many benefits for online training sessions. For instance, it can enable organisations to deliver panel-style training to their employees.

On the other hand, learners, along with trainers, can become visible using a multicam feature. This will help the trainers create a classroom-like experience for themselves where they can observe the facial expressions of the learners to gauge their comprehension and understanding and receive real-time feedback on the training that they are delivering.

Conclusion

At a time when there are several free web conferencing software available for use on the web, organisations have little reason to not continue their employee training initiatives virtually.

However, choosing the right web conferencing software is more than just looking for the right features. It is advisable to test out multiple options before coming to a decision.

Share the joy













