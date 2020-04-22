Share the joy















3 Red Flags on a Social Media That Say “Don’t Hire Me”

Right now, about 70% of today’s companies in the world are scanning a job applicant’s social media footprint at some point in the hiring process.

It remains one of the best ways to screen or pre-screen an applicant for red flags and warning signs that may not show in a resume, a job interview, or even the first few weeks of them working with you.

If you don’t have the resources or bandwidth to screen your own applicants, SalesForce Search helps you hire the perfect candidate for your sales position. If you are screening your own applicants, here are a few little things that could point to a big problem.

1) No Social Media Presence

A lot of people will simply feel that cleaning up their social media profile and purging all of the keg stand photos is too much trouble. So, they will max out all of their security settings to prevent their next would-be boss from finding them.

However, the message that they’re sending to hiring managers and HR professionals is, “I have something to hide.” If they won’t go through the trouble of cleaning up their social media account, or at least creating a separate and searchable “professional” account, you should probably just move onto the next resume.

2) Not Walking the Walk

Let’s say you’re looking to hire a writer for a fashion magazine. Your applicant’s cover letter says they’re “obsessed with fashion,” but you check their Instagram feed and there’s not a trace of high fashion in it. Or maybe you’re looking to hire someone in SEO who calls themselves a “hardcore SEO nerd,” but there are zero SEO articles in their Twitter feed.

These people are talking the talk, but not walking the walk. They’ve added the buzzwords they think you want to see on their resume, but they don’t actually want to personify any of them.

3) Straight-Up Lies

Recruiters say that about 80% of job applicants will “exaggerate” on their resume. A lot of the time this could be something like overextending your knowledge of a tool or software. Maybe you’re pretty comfortable inside of WordPress, but you bump your knowledge level up to “Expert” because you assume everyone else will.

However, if you simply lie by making up a position or qualification, social media can help reveal it.

Let’s say a job applicant decides to fib about working at an impressive-sounding company like Shopify. That’s easy to catch a number of different ways. First of all, if they have no followers, friends, or Linkedin connections from Shopify, this means they’re either lying or they were very unpopular there.

Or there could be something else to poke holes in the lie. Maybe there are pictures of them working another job during the dates they were supposed to be working at Shopify. “So, you worked at Subway and Shopify at the same time?”

We haven’t even touched on inappropriate content in their social feed. Of course, hiring managers will disqualify any applicant whose social profile contains things that they feel go against the company’s core values. Most people know that.

However, they may not know that their lies about their interests or their job history can either be corroborated or exposed on social media.

Social media is a powerful research tool for recruiters. Make sure you’re taking full advantage of it before someone tries to take advantage of you.

Share the joy













