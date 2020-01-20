Share the joy















3 awesome tips to help you turn off at night

In a world where everyone is connected, all the time, and our daily phone habit alone amounts to us spending on average three hours and 15 minutes on the devices, it’s no wonder our sleep is being affected. From nightly notifications, to the light from our electronics keeping our brains awake, it’s time we take some serious steps to help us get our ZZZ’s back.

There are some simple steps you can take to turn off at night and help you regain your sleep power, and it all starts two hours before bed.

1) Start early

Starting your bedtime routine around two hours before you want to sleep will help your body and your mind slow down. This is the perfect time to switch off your phone and step away from your electronics – including the TV! If, however, this seems insurmountable, dimming the brightness of a device may help with the production of the sleep inducing hormone, melatonin.

Two hours before bed is also the ideal time to boil the kettle and make yourself a chamomile tea. Not only will the ingredients found in chamomile aid your sleep, but the meditative act of slowing down and sipping on the hot drink can help calm your mind in preparation for bed.

2) Have a routine

Getting a good night’s sleep takes practice. First work out what time you need to wake up and count backwards 8 hours. This will give you what time you need to be asleep by and forms the basis of your schedule. Part of your routine can include taking a shower or running a bath an hour before bed and luxuriating in lavender scented soaps.

If you’re a worrier, writing down what’s making you anxious is a great way to verbalise your worries, and getting them off your mind and on to paper will stop you from worrying about them during the night. Try and stick to this routine as much as possible and you’ll soon find that nodding off gets easier.

3) Create the right environment

It’s no secret that having a cooler room will help you sleep, but you should also make your bedroom as clutter free as possible. If this seems like a mammoth task, start with a small area like your bedside table and make sure it only has the essentials like a bedside light, glass of water, and an alarm clock. By reducing the amount of stuff you have in your room, you’ll reduce that anxious feeling that keeps you up at night.

Just as babies and children need a bedtime routine, so too do adults. Sleep isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity, and in a modern switched-on world, sometimes, it’s good to switch-off.

